Kevin Barker
3d ago

those of you that haven't seen the video of her sitting up and ripping out of the body bag, look it up, she was alive when she entered the ambulance, and dead when she reached the hospital.. smh

Willard Conway
3d ago

cocaine in her system is what made it appear she was in control when she sat up and the she was in shock . Sorry about her loss of life . Don't do drugs .

Bill Macmillan
3d ago

Not reading her official cause. Because she was drugged up, had three accidents that night with her car and drove off from the first two. I guess the saying is true three strikes your out! Sorry if it sounds mean, yet it is not. She injured a person and totally wiped out their home. Yet every one feels Sorry for her. Give me a break think about a family she could of killed with a child in a car seat. Yes she had problems, yet those were her problems and she had the money to get help instead of high. Thank God it was just her that died and not a family. People need to stop with the OH my God she is dead, all because she was a celebrity. She was no role model.

OK! Magazine

New Video From Scene Of Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Shows Two-Story House In Shambles, Completely Destroyed

New footage from Anne Heche's fiery car crash shows the two-story house she drove into in complete shambles. In the video, firefighters can be seen examining the charred remnants as they try to piece together what had happened at the Los Angeles home the late actress smashed her car into. As seen in the footage, everything was destroyed in the room Heche barreled her way through.Luckily, the home owner, a woman named Lynee Mishele, was not killed in the incident, as she just walked into another room to do chores when her house became the scene of the scary crash....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck

Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Ellen Degeneres
OK! Magazine

Inside Desperate 911 Call From Anne Heche Crash Scene, Screams Heard About Someone Being Trapped

Anne Heche was trapped in her car after crashing into a two-story home as fire quickly spread, with onlookers desperately trying to help — to no avail.A 911 caller, who seems to be a neighbor of the Los Angeles home Heche barreled her car into on Friday, August 5, reportedly told authorities a car went through the home "very fast." From the recording, it didn't appear the caller was aware the late actress was trapped inside the vehicle, but people in the background could be heard yelling that someone was in trouble.As the panic played out on the phone with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Anne Heche’s Ex Responds After Her Men In Trees Co-Star Gets Real About Rumors She Was ‘Crazy’

Anne Heche sadly passed away at age 53 last week following her hospitalization due to multiple car crashes and a fire. Since then, Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to Heche. Many entertainers have given their touching and personal accounts, while others have spoken about her influence as an actress. Her former Men in Trees co-star, Emily Bergl, added her take to the chorus of moving posts. And in doing so, Bergl chose to get real about the rumors that Heche was "crazy," prompting her ex-partner to respond.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

