fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Woman suffers graze wound to the head while driving on Lake Shore Drive: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered a graze wound to her head while she was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive. At about 10:30 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was traveling southbound in her vehicle when she heard several...
fox32chicago.com
Police arrest man who had loaded gun at Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after he brought a loaded gun to a CTA Red Line station early Saturday on the Near North Side. Jonathan Jimenez-Alcanta, 21, was arrested just after midnight after transit riders told police they saw him with a loaded gun in the stairwell at the Chicago Red Line stop, according to officials.
cwbchicago.com
Jarring video shows armed men protecting catalytic converter theft operation on North Side
Newly-acquired surveillance video shows a heavily-armed and remarkably polished catalytic converter theft crew working a Chicago residential street this month. The footage shows that the thefts, often dismissed as “property crimes,” are serious business for the people who carry them out. At least two people have been shot...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in suburban Lincolnwood during verbal altercation with known offender: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a verbal altercation in suburban Lincolnwood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Devon. At about 10:13 p.m., the 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender, Chicago police said. The offender produced a firearm...
Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
Garfield Park rallies for Treasure Hendrix, found dead from drug overdose in CPD officer's RV
Family and friends of Treasure Hendrix, who was found dead from a drug overdose in a CPD officer's RV, protested outside a Chicago police station.
fox32chicago.com
Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman. The victim was shot four times in the torso near the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m. The known offender fled the scene and the victim was...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene
CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
fox32chicago.com
Canaryville crime: Man, 21, fatally shot early Sunday
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday morning in Canaryville. The victim was standing in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot around 12:37 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody...
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest Saturday around 11:44 p.m. in Gresham. Another man, 43, was standing outside with the victim in the 600 block of West 89th Street, and he was shot in the back. The two men were taken to Christ...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while walking in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Illinois State Police car
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into an Illinois State Police car, injuring a state trooper and another driver Saturday morning in Kankakee County. An Illinois state trooper was outside his squad car talking with a driver involved in a prior...
Chicago Cop Charged After Kneeling On Wrongly Accused Teens Back
An off duty Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for kneeling in a 14 year old’s back after wrongly accusing him of stealing his sons bike. Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro sons bike was taken from the library when he later spotted the bike outside of a Starbucks. Allegedly Vitellato who was off duty decided to play Columbo and stake out the bike to see who would come and retrieve it when a 14 year old rides up on his own bike. Vitellaro then proceeds to accuse the teen of stealing his sons bike, puts the teens arms behind his back takes him to the ground then pins him down with his knee in his back. Vitellaro then called 911 asking for back up and stayed with his knee in the cryings teens back until back up arrived.
cwbchicago.com
Couple shot during possible robbery attempt in Rogers Park
A man and a woman were shot in a possible robbery or carjacking attempt in Rogers Park on Saturday morning. The crime may be related to another armed robbery that occurred about a block away just moments earlier. Chicago police said the female victim is in critical condition. At around...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Police Board fires officer accused of choking suspect during South Deering arrest
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire an officer accused of beating and choking a man during an arrest, even though a judge found him not guilty of the charges earlier this year. In a 5-2 decision, the board voted to dismiss Chicago Police Officer Louis Garcia...
Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show
Newly obtained records reveal that a Chicago police officer was suspended for one day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation into a shocking 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash. The van that struck and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 as he was riding his...
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Robbery suspect shot outside Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville; 3 suspects taken into custody
SCHERERVILLE, Indiana - A robbery suspect was shot by police outside a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Schererville, Indiana on Saturday. The robbery happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the store at 101 Indianapolis Boulevard. The Lake County Sheriff said that three robbery suspects were trying to leave in a...
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 critically hurt in Washington Park, police say
At least five people were hurt in a Chicago shooting overnight Saturday, police said.
