fox32chicago.com

Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
fox32chicago.com

Police arrest man who had loaded gun at Red Line station

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after he brought a loaded gun to a CTA Red Line station early Saturday on the Near North Side. Jonathan Jimenez-Alcanta, 21, was arrested just after midnight after transit riders told police they saw him with a loaded gun in the stairwell at the Chicago Red Line stop, according to officials.
WGN News

Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
fox32chicago.com

Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman. The victim was shot four times in the torso near the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m. The known offender fled the scene and the victim was...
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene

CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
fox32chicago.com

Canaryville crime: Man, 21, fatally shot early Sunday

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday morning in Canaryville. The victim was standing in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue when he was shot around 12:37 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody...
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest Saturday around 11:44 p.m. in Gresham. Another man, 43, was standing outside with the victim in the 600 block of West 89th Street, and he was shot in the back. The two men were taken to Christ...
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Illinois State Police car

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into an Illinois State Police car, injuring a state trooper and another driver Saturday morning in Kankakee County. An Illinois state trooper was outside his squad car talking with a driver involved in a prior...
93.1 WZAK

Chicago Cop Charged After Kneeling On Wrongly Accused Teens Back

An off duty Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for kneeling in a 14 year old’s back after wrongly accusing him of stealing his sons bike. Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro sons bike was taken from the library when he later spotted the bike outside of a Starbucks. Allegedly Vitellato who was off duty decided to play Columbo and stake out the bike to see who would come and retrieve it when a 14 year old rides up on his own bike. Vitellaro then proceeds to accuse the teen of stealing his sons bike, puts the teens arms behind his back takes him to the ground then pins him down with his knee in his back. Vitellaro then called 911 asking for back up and stayed with his knee in the cryings teens back until back up arrived.
cwbchicago.com

Couple shot during possible robbery attempt in Rogers Park

A man and a woman were shot in a possible robbery or carjacking attempt in Rogers Park on Saturday morning. The crime may be related to another armed robbery that occurred about a block away just moments earlier. Chicago police said the female victim is in critical condition. At around...
