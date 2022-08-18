The team at Gemini are pleased to announce the launch of Gemini Staking, which allows you to seamlessly “receive staking rewards in [their] Gemini account.”. As of August 18, you may “start staking MATIC on the Polygon network.” Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and Audius (AUDIO) support “will be launched soon.”

GAMBLING ・ 1 HOUR AGO