Fintech Ripple Introduces Crypto-powered Enterprise Payments in Brazil
Ripple, the provider of enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions, announced the launch of RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) in Brazil with Travelex Bank, “the first bank in Latin America to utilize ODL.”. Travelex is the first bank registered and “approved by the Central Bank of Brazil to operate exclusively...
New Digital Asset Staking Service Available via Gemini
The team at Gemini are pleased to announce the launch of Gemini Staking, which allows you to seamlessly “receive staking rewards in [their] Gemini account.”. As of August 18, you may “start staking MATIC on the Polygon network.” Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and Audius (AUDIO) support “will be launched soon.”
Emirates NBD to Support Metaverse Startup Accelerator
Emirates NBD, a banking group in the MENA region an Turkey, has launched a global accelerator program for metaverse start-ups “to enhance customer experience for the new virtual economy, in partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Fintech Hive, the largest financial technology hub in the MENA and South Asia region, and powered by technology provider Microsoft.”
DAM Finance Raises $1.8 Million Pre-Seed for “Portfolio Backed Stablecoin”
DAM Finance (or dPRIME Asset Modules Finance) has raised a $1.8 million pre-seed found that was led by Digital Finance Group and Jsqare. Other investors included; Arrington Capital, Ledgerprime, D1 Ventures, 11-11 Capital, Stacker Ventures and “prominent angels within the Dotsama community.”. DAM is creating a protocol for a...
