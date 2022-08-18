Read full article on original website
Saturday football fun: Butte Central hits field for Maroon-and-White game
BUTTE - The sun shined bright over Alumni Coliseum’s Bob Green Field on Saturday morning as the Butte Central Catholic football took turf for their annual Maroon-and-White game. Head coach Don Peoples, Jr., and his coaching staff had the opportunity to look at their 2022 program in front of...
Montana State Billings women beat Rocky Mountain College in exhibition soccer
BILLINGS — Jackie Sharpe, Maddie Smith, Sydney Torres and Jillian Hust all scored goals as visiting Montana State Billings defeated Rocky Mountain College 4-1 Saturday night in an exhibtion women's soccer match at Rocky's herb Klindt Field. Halle Labert scored for Rocky. Kiley Sandow and Sydney Wate had assists...
Billings Mustangs win at home against Great Falls Voyagers
BILLINGS — Gabe Wurtz belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday night to help highlight the Billings Mustangs' 10-6 Pioneer League victory over the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park. The Mustangs (41-34) were leading 8-6 before Wurtz's 19th home run of the...
Miners Hart, Leary, Lee sign to play baseball in Oregon
From left, Eric Hart, Kenley Leary, Aidan Lee and Jim LeProwse pose for photos after the three players signed to play at Umpqua Community College Saturday evening at 3 Legends Stadium. Three Butte Miners are getting the band back together. In Oregon. Shortly before a ceremony honoring the Montana Class...
Butte Miners celebrated; three commit to Umpqua
BUTTE – Champions deserve recognition. Three-tier champions get big-time love. And, boy, did the Butte faithful bring the love on Saturday night at 3 Legends Stadium. The Northwest Class “A” Region, Montana State, and South District “A” champion Butte Miners were honored by the community.
Thunderstorm halts play in Saturday PaddleHeads-Chukars game
MISSOULA — After building a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings, the Missoula PaddleHeads were forced to head to the locker room Saturday night because of a storm. They will resume their game with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Then once...
Butte's Purple-and-White games showcase Bulldogs athletics
BUTTE – Butte High School athletics held their annual Purple-and-White scrimmage on campus Friday afternoon. Cross Country, volleyball, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, and football took their respective sports fields, streets, and courts to show the community their growth over the first week of practice. Guy Wadas’ boys’...
Rocky announces creation of Battlin' Bears Booster Club
BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College Athletics Department announced the addition of the Battlin’ Bears Booster Club in a press release Thursday. "We are excited to offer the Battlin’ Bears Booster Club to our alumni and friends of Rocky Mountain College Athletics," said RMC Athletic Director Jim Klemann in the release. "This is an opportunity for former student-athletes, alumni, families, and fans of RMC Athletics to make a direct impact on the lives of our current and future Battlin’ Bears."
The inside story of Marcus Knight and Justin Ford's bond built through the No. 21 jersey
MISSOULA — Justin Ford wasn’t planning to wear jersey No. 21 when he came to Montana. The now-senior cornerback wanted No. 6, his favorite number, but another defensive player already had that jersey. So he ended up with No. 21, which had no special meaning to him. An...
'We're ready': Capital, Helena High eye regular season openers after scrimmages
The Helena Capital football team has big aspirations heading into the 2022 season and on Friday, in their annual preseason scrimmage, the Bruins certainly looked the part. With three D-1 commitments on the field (Talon Marsh to Montana State and Austin Buehler, Hayden Opitz to Montana) the Bruins looked sharp on both sides of the ball but especially on defense.
Missoula PaddleHeads use third-inning explosion to cruise past Idaho Falls
MISSOULA — The most prolific scoring team in the Pioneer League put on a show Friday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The Missoula PaddleHeads exploded for seven runs in the third inning on the way to a 10-4 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars. Missoula has scored 649 runs in 75 games this season, which leads the league even though a trio of teams have played more games.
Missoula PaddleHeads pound Idaho Falls Chukars in suspended game
MISSOULA — A strong start on Saturday night set the tone and the Missoula PaddleHeads finished off the Idaho Falls Chukars Sunday afternoon. After Zootown's pro baseball team built a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings Saturday, both teams headed to the locker room because of a thunderstorm. They resumed the game Sunday and Missoula cruised to a 12-1 win at sunny Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Great Falls Voyagers rally to beat Billings Mustangs
GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh — all with two outs — and rallied to beat the Billings Mustangs 10-7 Thursday night in the Pioneer League. The Voyagers’ comeback, which included a two-run eighth inning, ended a...
Missoula PaddleHeads' rally falls short in home loss to Idaho Falls Chukars
MISSOULA — Despite a dramatic comeback bid, the Missoula PaddleHeads fell short Thursday in their attempt to extend an eight-game win streak. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team had runners in scoring position with one out in the ninth inning but failed to come through at the plate in an 8-6 home loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars. The visitors set the tone with four runs in the third and two in the fourth and the hosts never fully recovered.
Former Montana State Bobcats Caleb Berquist and Teegan Leno still rodeoing together
BILLINGS — One is done with college rodeo and the other will be entering his junior year. However, that doesn’t mean the good buddies aren’t still rodeoing together. While they are no longer Montana State Bobcats college teammates, Caleb Berquist and Teegan Leno are still teaming together at area PRCA and NRA rodeos.
Butte High all-state wide receiver Cameron Gurnsey commits to Montana Grizzlies
MISSOULA — Cameron Gurnsey, a Class AA all-state wide receiver for Butte High, has verbally committed to play for the Montana football team starting next season. He made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday. "Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to where I...
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Scoreboard: Rodeo
Bareback riding: 1. Caleb Bennett, 86 points, $2,123; 2. Kade Berry, 85.5, $1,628; 3. Leighton Berry, 84.5, $1,203; 4. Ty Owens, 82, $779; 5. Tristan Hansen, 81.5, $495; 6. Donny Proffit, 80, $354; 7. Calder Peterson, 76, $283; 8. Andy Gingerich, 73, $212. Steer wrestling: 1. Ross Mosher, 3.9 seconds,...
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, i…
Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
