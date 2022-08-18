ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

KWCH.com

Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations for legalized sports gambling. The office announced Friday that it had approved three regulations proposed by Kansas Lottery officials but sent several others back for further review. State officials said Thursday that legalized sports betting would begin with a “soft launch” on Sept. 1.
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KCTV 5

Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
KSN News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
KWCH.com

Trojan long distance runners to working to win more KSHSAA titles

Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas. Across the nation, making sure there are enough officials to cover games has become more of a challenge each year. Kansas is no exception. Updated: 23 hours ago. The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its...
KWCH.com

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
KWCH.com

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the recount canvass of the Kansas abortion amendment vote, the Sedgwick County Election Office found that the outcome of the primary election did not change. In a press conference, it was announced that the ‘no’ votes still won over ‘yes’ for the Value Them Both...
KWCH.com

Rising Star Road Trip: Stanton County cross country seniors aim to defend their state sweep

JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Rising Star Road Trip continued on Saturday, taking us even farther southwest - nearly the Colorado border! Although the rural town of Johnson City is small, it has a rich history of runners finding success. The same holds true with a pair of seniors at Stanton County High School, and an argument could be made they are the best cross country duo state-wide.
KSN.com

What's new at the Kansas State Fair this year?

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
KWCH.com

Morning showers ending, dry weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered showers and a few rumbles this morning across southern Kansas will continue to move out of the state by midday. Dry weather will continue through the remainder of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front is moving through Kansas this...
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike CEO updates cashless tolling process, projects

Cashless tolling is the wave of the future for drivers on the Kansas Turnpike, and Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt detailed the process, the reasons behind it and upcoming related adjustments on KVOE’s Morning Show this week. Hewitt says cashless tolling, which will be in place by mid-2024 regardless...
EMPORIA, KS

