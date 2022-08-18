Read full article on original website
Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations for legalized sports gambling. The office announced Friday that it had approved three regulations proposed by Kansas Lottery officials but sent several others back for further review. State officials said Thursday that legalized sports betting would begin with a “soft launch” on Sept. 1.
These are the 30 highest-rated museums in Kansas
In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public and often rank highly for tourist visits. See the top museums for Kansas.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
Kansas counties announce recount total of Amendment 2
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
Trojan long distance runners to working to win more KSHSAA titles
Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas. Across the nation, making sure there are enough officials to cover games has become more of a challenge each year. Kansas is no exception. Updated: 23 hours ago. The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its...
Sedgwick County misses deadline for finalizing Kansas abortion recount results
“Proofreading our results, I found some things that I just wasn’t 100 percent comfortable with and I wanted to make sure and get it right.”
In Johnson County recount, it's still a blowout loss for the Kansas anti-abortion amendment
Voters in Kansas’ largest county overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to strip abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution, according to an official recount that wrapped up Saturday. The recount tally still left the measure, which would have opened the door for the Legislature to impose an abortion ban, roundly defeated.
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the recount canvass of the Kansas abortion amendment vote, the Sedgwick County Election Office found that the outcome of the primary election did not change. In a press conference, it was announced that the ‘no’ votes still won over ‘yes’ for the Value Them Both...
With thousands of ballots, here’s where Kansas’ abortion vote recount stands
Kansas county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year's primary to recount the abortion amendment.
Rising Star Road Trip: Stanton County cross country seniors aim to defend their state sweep
JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Rising Star Road Trip continued on Saturday, taking us even farther southwest - nearly the Colorado border! Although the rural town of Johnson City is small, it has a rich history of runners finding success. The same holds true with a pair of seniors at Stanton County High School, and an argument could be made they are the best cross country duo state-wide.
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Morning showers ending, dry weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered showers and a few rumbles this morning across southern Kansas will continue to move out of the state by midday. Dry weather will continue through the remainder of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front is moving through Kansas this...
Rising Star Road Trip: Brothers drive historic fall success for Meade High School
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Our Rising Star Road Trip continues farther west, taking us to Meade High School, home of the Buffaloes. Last year Meade was a powerhouse across the board, winning state championships in football, cross country and track and field. Meade High School only has about...
Kansas nuclear power plant to undergo emergency preparedness exercise
A one-day nuclear power plant exercise is being planned at the end of the month for the Wolf Creek Generating Station.
Kansas Turnpike CEO updates cashless tolling process, projects
Cashless tolling is the wave of the future for drivers on the Kansas Turnpike, and Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt detailed the process, the reasons behind it and upcoming related adjustments on KVOE’s Morning Show this week. Hewitt says cashless tolling, which will be in place by mid-2024 regardless...
