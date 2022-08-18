ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishermen capture "breathtaking" video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys

By Eliott Rodriguez
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

Great white shark encounter caught on camera off of Florida Keys 00:34

KEY WEST – A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing "breathtaking" video of the massive shark.

Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon.

Gates says they stopped to fish about 23 miles off Cudjoe Key when all of a sudden they spotted the great white.

Gates put his GoPro in the water and let their boat to drift along the gulf stream for about three miles as the shark went back and forth checking out the vessel.

He called the sight "breathtaking." And he says while not common, there have been more great white sightings in Florida waters.

This happened 18 miles away from Looe Key, where a boy lost his leg to a shark just a few days earlier.

