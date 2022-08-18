Read full article on original website
The Toyota Avalon Dominates KBB List of Best Full-Size Cars for 2022
The Toyota Avalon tops KBB's list of the best full-size cars. The Avalon and Avalon Hybrid beat the Kia Stinger and Chrysler 300 to snag the top position.
Why Isn’t the 2022 Chevy Silverado on This Best Truck List?
The 2022 Chevy Silverado didn't land on the best truck list. We discover why, because the new Chevy Silverado deserves a chance.
Experts Don’t Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Ford Ranger Trim
Find out why experts don't think you should be buying the same 2022 Ford Ranger as everyone else.
Which Used Truck Is Best for 2022?
Shopping for a used truck in 2022? Which one should you pick?
7 Small SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News
There's no denying that gas prices are high. Fortunately, these small SUVs get the best gas mileage, according to U.S. News.
Why Do Semi-Trucks Tailgate? 4 Reasons a Trucker Might Be Tailgating You
What should you do if you find a semi-truck is tailgating you? Check out the four reasons this might happen to you.
3 Best Small SUVs for the Money in 2022
The small SUV vehicle segment is extremely competitive. Here are some of the best small SUVs for the money in 2022.
Only 1 Truck Beats the 2022 Toyota Tacoma for Best Resale Value Among Pickups
The Toyota Tacoma has one of the best resale value among pickups. It is only beat by one other truck. So, what truck beats the Tacoma?
Here’s Why the 2023 Ford Maverick Trail Control Feature Is a Big Deal
Ford announced it will open ordering for the 2023 Maverick in September. The 2023 truck gets Ford's popular Tremor package. But why is that such a big deal?
5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022
The pickup trucks with the worst retail value include the 2022 Honda Ridgeline, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Nissan Frontier, Ram 3500, and Ford Ranger.
What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book?
Are you looking for the right midsize luxury SUV? See which recommended models could meet your needs.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Corvette Cost?
Enjoy the ultimate in Corvette exclusiveness with a fully loaded 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray. To find out how much it costs, view here.
The Best SUVs of 2022 That Nobody Bought, According to Consumer Reports
Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle is nothing short of frustrating right now. However, Consumer Reports has some options for the best SUVs of 2022 that nobody bought. Who knows, perhaps that means buyers can snag a good deal just to move the inventory off the lot.
JD Power Thinks the Best Midsize Trucks Are Also the Cheapest
Why does JD Power like the cheapest midsize trucks better than all the rest?
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports
While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Ford F-150 – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a good truck and the newest iteration of the best-selling vehicle in the United States.
This Electric Pickup Truck Offers the Best Value Says, Edmunds
It's no secret EVs are here to stay. So if you're after an electric pickup truck that offers the best value? Look no further than the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
5 New Pickup Trucks Got Poor Ratings In This Important Test
Pickup truck safety is important, but these 5 2022 trucks failed a vital test.
The 2022 Honda Civic Tops the List of Best Small Cars for 2022
The 2022 Honda Civic is a benchmark in dependability among the best small cars. However, its not alone; the Toyota Corolla Hybrid and others are solid options.
Edmunds’ List of the Best 2022 Pickup Trucks Is Confusing, But Not Wrong
Ranking vehicles is always an interesting way to see how a tester or group of testers thinks and values certain aspects of cars and trucks differently. What’s so interesting about the way that Edmunds ranked pickup trucks is the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the 2022 Honda Ridgeline are both quite popular choices for ranking first in their sub-categories. However, ranking the 2022 Ford F-150 first among the full-size pickups is kind of strange, but I don’t think it’s a bad choice.
