WISH-TV
College students, mental health
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the topics of how students can prepare for going back-to-school, and mental health. “I would always encourage, finding out on your campus is there a counseling center, is there a mental health center? What about maybe in the community near your campus, just in case. I think it’s always helpful to know what are the resources available,” Henderson said.
WISH-TV
Summit lets youths shares concerns with IMPD officers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday was listening to concerns from the Indianapolis youth. The department hosted its Engaged 2002 youth summit at the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St. The goal was to bridge the gap between officers and kids. Children got a chance to see into a world they aren’t familiar with and ask the big questions.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Organization offers creative outlets for kids, teens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new organization seeks to provide a creative outlet for kids and teenagers in Indianapolis. It’s called BRAVE, which stands for bypassing restrictions and victoriously excelling. BRAVE offers lessons in drumming and dancing but is looking to add digital media classes and videography. Instructors tailor...
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
WISH-TV
Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
WISH-TV
3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident. All are believed to be students at Indiana University, according to Indiana State University. Police say five people were in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players, according to...
WISH-TV
‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police officers from around Indiana climbed atop their local Dunkin’ locations on Friday to raise money for a good cause. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana hosted its fourth annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations in 26 cities across the state.
WISH-TV
Back-to school healthy snack ideas
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs with Kroger joined News 8 Sunday to discuss back-to-school snack ideas. Halvorson shares some fun, healthy ideas that are quick and easy to make. Enjoy the wide variety of recipes for all occasions. Explore more Kroger recipes here.
WISH-TV
Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
WISH-TV
The Zone Scoreboard for Aug. 19, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
WISH-TV
I-65 shut down near downtown amid Indiana State Police activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes on I-65 southbound just northwest of downtown were closed for more than an hour Friday night amid a large police presence. Police dispatch information showed multiple reports traffic stops along I-65 in Indianapolis, starting before 7 p.m. Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Indiana...
WISH-TV
Landspout tornado damages building in northern Randolph County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A weak tornado was on the ground Saturday afternoon north of Winchester, the National Weather Service says. Photos on social media showed a rope-like tornado that’s called a landspout. The weather service later reported the landspout touched down at 3:29 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles...
WISH-TV
INside Story: Indiana’s music scene, Part 4: the inspirations
(WISH) — Two people are using their talents to show people that on your way to that right sound, persistence and consistency might be the most important ingredients. While one artist uses her powerful voice to lift people up, the other is using his lyrics to lift up his city for the world to see.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV I-Team 8 Reporter Jasmine Minor promoted to weekend anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – August 19, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that award-winning I-Team 8 Investigative Reporter Jasmine Minor will add anchoring WISH-TV’s weekend 6pm, 10pm and 11pm newscasts to her responsibilities. This position was previously held by Nina Criscuolo. “Jasmine has distinguished...
WISH-TV
Hagerstown celebrates team’s 1st win in Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — An Indiana town of 1,600 cheered its Hagerstown team to victory in its first game Thursday in the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania. The community has created T-shirts with the colors of the team. A watch party for all Nettle Creek Schools students drew a crowd at Hagerstown Junior-Senior High School as the game started Thursday afternoon.
WISH-TV
19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert for 15-year-old girl missing from Wabash
WABASH, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was declared Saturday morning for a 15-year-old girl missing from Wabash. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Austin Gail Hinsey, a 15-year-old girl, 5 feet tall, 108 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
WISH-TV
Family, friends remember bicyclist who died in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A community on Sunday mourned the loss of one of their own in a special way. Emily Johnson died Aug. 13 when a car struck her on her bicycle at East 33th Street and North Keystone Avenue, where people on Sunday took time to remember her. Family and friends released balloons to honor her memory and the impact she had on them.
WISH-TV
2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
WISH-TV
1 dies on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court is where the shooting occurred, near 10th Street and Mittehoeffer, police say.
