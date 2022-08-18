Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York CityGlobeTrooper.comNew York City, NY
New York museums are now required to disclose artwork looted by Nazis
Museums in New York will now be required to disclose which artworks were stolen in Europe during the Nazi era, thanks to new legislation signed last week by Governor Kathy Hochul.
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
These 3 New York races highlight Democrats' ideological and generational divides
The struggle for survival for some New York Democrats after the approval of the new congressional map has escalated the same roiling debates over ideology, identity, gender and the influence of money that have come to dominate party politics across the country.
140 migrants welcomed in NYC from Texas in largest single-day arrival Sunday, officials say
Buses with at least 140 asylum seekers arrived in New York Sunday in what officials are calling the largest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
NYC Office Assistant Accused of Stealing $4M for Wedding, Plastic Surgery, Jimmy Choos
An office assistant working for a New York City business management firm handling clients in the entertainment industry is accused of pilfering more than $4 million then spending it on cosmetic surgery, travel, amusement park tickets, parties, “luxury items from Jimmy Choo,” and her own wedding, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Carmen “Millie” Miranda, 50, was hired as an account manager at the unnamed firm in 2013, the complaint states. She soon added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two cards issued to another client’s employees, and passed checks improperly drawn on clients’ accounts, the feds say. The alleged scam came to an end in January, when the firm’s owner was told by a bank that one of his clients’ accounts was overdrawn. When he reviewed a pending check, he realized it had been written from another client’s account and that his signature had been forged. Miranda faces one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.Read it at Department of Justice
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
We paid for it but can’t use it. That’s not fair. | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. What does Deal, a shore town just north of Asbury Park, have in common with...
Rep. Dan Crenshaw defends bussing migrants to New York City
Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to bus thousands of migrants is a “a move of desperation to get someone to pay attention to what we’re dealing with in Texas.”
nypressnews.com
She tormented her Long Beach neighbors It took a viral video to make them feel safe.
Every day when Everett Mason came home to his apartment complex in Long Beach he’d say a little prayer. “I’m praying this isn’t the day she decides to shoot through her window. She’s got the first apartment. She sees everything,” he said. “I’m a sitting target.”
Bernard Kerik Fast Facts
Take a look at CNN's Fast Facts about Bernard Kerik and learn more about the former NY Police Commissioner who served time in prison for tax fraud and lying to officials.
Port Jervis woman missing since July found dead
A missing Hudson Valley woman who police spent over a month searching for has been found dead in a wooded area.
Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month
Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
Suspects in custody in cab driver’s fatal Queens beating: NYPD
UPDATE: Police arrested three suspects in the death of a New York City taxi driver on Thursday, as the search for two other suspects continued. Read more here. QUEENS (PIX11) — Two suspects were arrested in the fatal beating of a taxi driver in Edgemere, authorities said Thursday morning. Police arrested Austin Amos and Nickolas […]
Suffolk police arrest 7 drivers at Patchogue sobriety checkpoint
Suffolk police arrested seven people Friday night at a sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue.
Man charged in fatal shooting of LI teen: police
A suspect has been charged in the death of a 19-year-old man in a June shooting in Hempstead that wounded three other men, police said Tuesday.
Lifelong Sussex County Resident, Devoted Father Dies Suddenly, 46
Lifelong Sussex County resident and devoted father John F. Glennen died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, August 5. He was 46. Born in Port Jervis, NY, John grew up in the Sussex-Wantage area, where he attended High Point Regional High School, his obituary and social media pages say. John...
Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're thinking about a trip to New York City, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the coronavirus pandemic.
