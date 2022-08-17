Read full article on original website
Man who lost wife, daughter in Kobe crash describes ordeal in court
An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury Thursday that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was “disbelief that shifted to anger.”
Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD
A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
Actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - After six months, authorities have determined the cause of death for actress Lindsey Pearlman who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills. Some of Pearlman’s credits include "Empire," "General Hospital," and "Selena: The Series." On Feb. 18, the 43-year-old actress was found dead in a car...
Two dead following four-car crash caused by group of suspects fleeing from police in South LA
Two people were killed in an early morning crash as a pair of suspects attempted to flee from police in South Los Angeles on Friday. The crash happened just before 4:15 a.m. on W. Manchester Avenue, after Los Angeles police attempted to make a traffic stop on an undisclosed vehicle. The car immediately fled from the area, eventually crashing into at least three other cars after running a red light near the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway near the Green Meadows neighborhood."This was never a pursuit," said LAPD officers, who disclosed that they had initially attempted to pull the suspects over since they were speeding. Two people, a man and woman in their 30s, were killed during the crash and pronounced dead the the scene. Another person suffered minor injuries but did not require a trip to the hospital. Following the crash, LAPD officers three suspects, all of whom exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, into custody.More to come.
20-year-old motorcyclist dies after slamming into horse trailer
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Interstate 5 in Oceanside, authorities said.
Woman Rescued From Car In Newport Beach Waters After Driving Off The Dock
A possibly intoxicated woman had to be rescued from the water in Newport Beach after driving her vehicle off the side of a dock.
Would you rip up your lawn for $6 a square foot? Welcome to drought-stricken California
The megadrought affecting the American West has been record-breaking, with no tangible relief in sight. It's forcing cities to crack down on lawn-watering, and paying residents to replace their lawns with drought-resistant plants.
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Wrong-way driver killed on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos
A driver traveling in the wrong direction on the 605 Freeway was killed when he crashed his car head-on into a pickup truck. The crash unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Alondra Boulevard. Witnesses say they saw the car going northbound in the southbound lanes before the crash. There have been no other reports of injuries stemming from the crash.
Ducks with severed bills found starving to death in Orange County park
Animal rescue officials euthanized two ducks found in Fountain Valley park with their bills severed at a Fountain Valley park. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify who was responsible.
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
Man Fatally Shot in Parking Area of Apartment Complex
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was discovered mortally wounded after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the city of Palmdale early Thursday morning, Aug. 18. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call around 12:16 a.m. for three shots fired and a man down at the intersection of Avenue R and 10th Street East. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man on the ground in the parking area of Village Gardens Apartment Complex.
Some LA County residents are asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as utility seeks to fix leaky pipeline from Colorado River
More than 4 million people facing Southern California's prolonged drought have been asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month as officials work to fix a leak in a 36-mile "critical imported water pipeline" from the Colorado River.
Ventura woman dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident along Highway 1 in Ventura County last week
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Ventura woman died from her injuries after a pick-up truck crashed onto the shoulder of Highway 1 near Solimar Beach and struck her, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mary Jane Centeno, 68, was walking southbound on the righthand shoulder of Highway 1 between...
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal
Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
