Los Angeles County, CA

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
Actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - After six months, authorities have determined the cause of death for actress Lindsey Pearlman who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills. Some of Pearlman’s credits include "Empire," "General Hospital," and "Selena: The Series." On Feb. 18, the 43-year-old actress was found dead in a car...
Two dead following four-car crash caused by group of suspects fleeing from police in South LA

Two people were killed in an early morning crash as a pair of suspects attempted to flee from police in South Los Angeles on Friday. The crash happened just before 4:15 a.m. on W. Manchester Avenue, after Los Angeles police attempted to make a traffic stop on an undisclosed vehicle. The car immediately fled from the area, eventually crashing into at least three other cars after running a red light near the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway near the Green Meadows neighborhood."This was never a pursuit," said LAPD officers, who disclosed that they had initially attempted to pull the suspects over since they were speeding. Two people, a man and woman in their 30s, were killed during the crash and pronounced dead the the scene. Another person suffered minor injuries but did not require a trip to the hospital. Following the crash, LAPD officers three suspects, all of whom exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, into custody.More to come. 
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Wrong-way driver killed on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos

A driver traveling in the wrong direction on the 605 Freeway was killed when he crashed his car head-on into a pickup truck. The crash unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Alondra Boulevard. Witnesses say they saw the car going northbound in the southbound lanes before the crash. There have been no other reports of injuries stemming from the crash. 
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
Man Fatally Shot in Parking Area of Apartment Complex

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was discovered mortally wounded after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the city of Palmdale early Thursday morning, Aug. 18. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call around 12:16 a.m. for three shots fired and a man down at the intersection of Avenue R and 10th Street East. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man on the ground in the parking area of Village Gardens Apartment Complex.
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal

Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
