Two people were killed in an early morning crash as a pair of suspects attempted to flee from police in South Los Angeles on Friday. The crash happened just before 4:15 a.m. on W. Manchester Avenue, after Los Angeles police attempted to make a traffic stop on an undisclosed vehicle. The car immediately fled from the area, eventually crashing into at least three other cars after running a red light near the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway near the Green Meadows neighborhood."This was never a pursuit," said LAPD officers, who disclosed that they had initially attempted to pull the suspects over since they were speeding. Two people, a man and woman in their 30s, were killed during the crash and pronounced dead the the scene. Another person suffered minor injuries but did not require a trip to the hospital. Following the crash, LAPD officers three suspects, all of whom exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, into custody.More to come.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO