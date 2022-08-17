Read full article on original website
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Daughter of Putin ally dies when car explodes, Russian media says
Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin was reportedly killed on Saturday when the car she was traveling in exploded outside Moscow, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
Opinion: Some Russian and Chinese citizens are voting with their feet
Putin and Xi will continue to claim their systems are superior to democracy. But those who disagree with them at home, unable to speak out, will either keep quiet, keep their criticism to barely-audible whispers, or vote with their feet, writes Frida Ghitis.
If North Korea has Covid beat, why buy 1 million face masks from China?
North Korea imported more than 1 million facial masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves from China in July, shortly before declaring victory over Covid-19, Chinese trade figures show.
Mogadishu hotel attack: Somali forces end siege
Somali forces have ended the siege at an upscale hotel in the country's capital Mogadishu, police told CNN, following an attack from unidentified gunmen that left dozens dead.
Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says, setting up showdown with Biden
The leaders of China and Russia both plan to attend November's G20 summit, its host said Thursday, setting up a high-profile showdown with US President Joe Biden.
Why the Middle East may be too hot to live in by the end of the century
Experts say that temperature alone isn't an adequate measure of the livability of a city -- a combination of heat and humidity is. And that's why the Middle East is far less livable than Europe even at the same temperatures.
