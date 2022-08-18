Read full article on original website
ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago
SAY WHAT she did WHATand she lived to tell her story . By God white people get all thee breaks. Who else could slip out of their cuffs grab a AR -15 white sitting in the rear of a patrol car. It she was a black woman they would've shoved in the back seat sped off with the door open let her fall from the car onto the road
kit
3d ago
it's the police fault.....first her cuff were too loose she got them off second there was a gun in the back of the police car that she got ahold of. should she have dont these thing....no but she shouldn't have been giving the opportunity.
Related
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
KOCO
1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
Alleged letter from murder suspect sent to KFOR
The Oklahoma woman charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter has allegedly sent a handwritten letter and proposal to KFOR asking for money and materials in exchange for an exclusive interview about her story.
One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
Woman slips handcuffs, smashes patrol car window and shoots cop with an AR-15
A wild incident involving a woman apparently high on meth who slipped out of handcuffs in the back seat of a patrol car, grabbed an officer’s AR-15 and started shooting, was all caught on video.
Man Accused Of Posing As Federal Agent, Breaking Into NW OKC Apartment
Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of posing as a federal agent and holding a man at gunpoint inside an apartment last Friday. The police report indicated Alexander Donato, 29, terrorized the victim for nearly 15 hours. It all started with a 3 a.m. knock on the victim's apartment door near northwest 16th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County man arrested after search warrant on property
Law enforcement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Friday at 12701 R Road in far southern Logan County. David Smith, 64, was arrested at the scene and is facing two felony charges,...
KOCO
FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
5 Arrested After Federal Meth Bust in Oklahoma City, Ardmore
A house fire in Del City uncovered a meth lab and led to a multi-county federal investigation that’s netted five arrests. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said the department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Beachwood Drive in July. “No occupants were there so...
Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office working to train everyone on crisis intervention training
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is going above and beyond to train the entire department on crisis intervention training so deputies can tell the difference between a mental health crisis and a criminal. One lieutenant is going out of his way to make sure area residents who have mental health are safe.
Motorcyclist Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Harrah Has Been Identified
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Moore. According to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, Moore was a volunteer firefighter at the Southwest Lincoln County Fire Department. The wreck happened at U.S. Highway 62...
Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies after suicide attempt
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) saw its 13th detainee death of 2022. Jail staff say he was found attempting suicide. The post Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies after suicide attempt appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Couple Charged In Connection With Child's Fentanyl Overdose Death
Attorney General John O'Connor has filed charges in Oklahoma County against a couple in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. Harold Belton, 47, and Grashaunda Brooks, 44, are each charged with one count of second-degree murder. Investigators note that, on October 4, 2021, Belton took his son to...
KOCO
Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
SW OKC Road Rage Murder Suspect Captured In Missouri By US Marshals
An Oklahoma City man wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting was arrested out-of-state. The United States Marshals Service captured Darius Clark, 34, on Tuesday in Missouri. Law enforcement also found the car allegedly used in the southwest OKC crime. Investigators released a photo of the murder suspect's...
kswo.com
Comanche County Sheriff’s office warns of jury duty scam
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s office reported a scam circulating the area on Friday, claiming that people are being told they missed jury duty and will be arrested by a sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff Kenny Stradley said they’ve gotten several calls about it and want...
Algae-covered hummer pulled out of Edmond neighborhood pond
Edmond police are searching for answers after a Hummer was pulled out of a neighborhood pond this afternoon.
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
Two killed, one injured in three car collision
A three car collision resulted in the death of two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
