Jersey City, NJ

Newark residents take to the street for 13-mile peace walk

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark residents took to the streets Saturday for a citywide peace walk.The walk was a call to action for business leaders, the community and families to help end gun violence.The mayor called on city businesses to close early so they could participate.The peace walk was 13 miles long and made its way through all of the city's five wards.
Developers close on future Hoboken Hilton property

Hoboken’s second hotel has been a long time coming, and construction is expected to begin in 2023 now that the developer has closed on the property. KMS Development Partners closed Aug. 3 on the 1 Sinatra Drive South location — at the foot of Newark Street near the Hoboken Terminal — for the future 20-story Hilton hotel. The existing Frank Sinatra Post Office, built in 1931, will remain and be renovated while the hotel rises 20 stories around and above it.
Bad form to blame the messenger in DeGise controversy | Letter

I am writing today to address recent comments made by the Hudson County executive, Tom DeGise, about The Jersey Journal. The media shares both great power and responsibility. They play an important role in investigating leads, compiling information and facilitating the news to the masses. I empathize with Mr. DeGise...
Bayonne Police Officer Arrested, Owes $50,000+ In Bayonne Bridge Tolls

Bayonne Police Officer Jeffrey Veloz was arrested on August 11, accused of being a toll cheat. According to various news outlets, he reportedly used a mechanical device to block his license plate to avoid paying tolls for years at the Bayonne Bridge. The sum totals more than $50,000. Veloz, who...
Ron Rice will retire from State Senate on August 31

State Sen. Ronald Rice (D-Newark), the longest-serving Black legislator in state history, will resign his Senate seat on August 31 after a series of health issues have limited his ability to travel to Trenton or attend community events. This marks an end to a 40-year political career for the Virginia-born...
