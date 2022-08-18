Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York CityGlobeTrooper.comNew York City, NY
How NJ makes it hard to recall a scandal-plagued politician like Jersey City's Amy DeGise
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise More than 6,000 people have signed an electronic signature calling for her to step down. If they wanted to force her hand, that wouldn't be nearly enough. [ more › ]
Murphy says not calling for DeGise to resign after hit-and-run has ‘nothing to do’ with her powerful father
Numerous times over the past four years, Gov. Phil Murphy has called on local officials to resign over controversial matters. But not so for a Jersey City councilwoman with a politically powerful father after her hit-and-run with a bicyclist nearly a month ago. Amy DeGise heard from dozens of her...
Newark residents take to the street for 13-mile peace walk
NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark residents took to the streets Saturday for a citywide peace walk.The walk was a call to action for business leaders, the community and families to help end gun violence.The mayor called on city businesses to close early so they could participate.The peace walk was 13 miles long and made its way through all of the city's five wards.
Developers close on future Hoboken Hilton property
Hoboken’s second hotel has been a long time coming, and construction is expected to begin in 2023 now that the developer has closed on the property. KMS Development Partners closed Aug. 3 on the 1 Sinatra Drive South location — at the foot of Newark Street near the Hoboken Terminal — for the future 20-story Hilton hotel. The existing Frank Sinatra Post Office, built in 1931, will remain and be renovated while the hotel rises 20 stories around and above it.
Jersey City Armed Carjacker Who Robbed Couple Waiting for Food Delivery Charged
by NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin’s Office TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin...
Construction underway around Katyn Memorial, but National Polish group not giving up on amending redesign
Construction at the new pedestrian mall at Exchange Place is underway, but that hasn’t stopped a Polish-American group from sounding off on the redesign its says will “hide” the Katyn Memorial. Fencing is up, the ground was broken after the Fourth of July celebration there, and the...
DeGise finally breaks silence – will not resign over hit-and-run in Jersey City, NJ
For those calling on Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign, she hears you. She just isn't going to do it. DiGise has largely been silent since she was arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident July 19. DeGise was captured on video hitting a bicyclist at an intersection, and never stopping.
2 NJ men dead after separate overnight incidents
Two New men are dead after separate overnight shootings in New Jersey, authorities said.
Bad form to blame the messenger in DeGise controversy | Letter
I am writing today to address recent comments made by the Hudson County executive, Tom DeGise, about The Jersey Journal. The media shares both great power and responsibility. They play an important role in investigating leads, compiling information and facilitating the news to the masses. I empathize with Mr. DeGise...
Jersey City Council member defiant, emotional in meeting after hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Jersey City residents demanded the resignation of an embattled City Council member during a contentious meeting on Wednesday. It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood […]
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Officer Arrested, Owes $50,000+ In Bayonne Bridge Tolls
Bayonne Police Officer Jeffrey Veloz was arrested on August 11, accused of being a toll cheat. According to various news outlets, he reportedly used a mechanical device to block his license plate to avoid paying tolls for years at the Bayonne Bridge. The sum totals more than $50,000. Veloz, who...
hudsoncountyview.com
AG: Jersey City man facing 15-count indictment for armed carjacking, assaulting a cop
A Jersey City man is facing a 15-count indictment for an armed carjacking in Elizabeth, which ended in a foot chase in Jersey City and a scuffle with a police officer, Acting Acting General Matthew Platkin announced. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, is also charged with first-degree carjacking, robbery,...
Jersey City Council takes action on new cannabis applicants
In a meeting that was otherwise overshadowed by numerous calls for embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign, the Jersey City Council managed to get through its entire agenda on August 17. Among the numerous items, they approved four retail cannabis applicants, introduced potential changes for a redevelopment plan in the...
Delinquent Passaic Valley Water accounts in NJ to be shut off Monday
More than five months after New Jersey's two-year, COVID-era moratorium on utility shutoffs was lifted, the Passaic Valley Water Commission is telling its customers that discontinuing service for delinquent accounts is about to resume. The utility said Friday that shutoffs would begin again on Monday, Aug. 22, and late fees...
News 12
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
A woman whose car was swallowed up by a sinkhole last week in Essex County may be out of luck when it comes to getting help paying for a new vehicle. And a Kane In Your Corner investigation finds she isn't alone, because New Jersey law is stacked against drivers.
Power & Politics Full Show: Latest on Mar-a-Lago search; Gov. Murphy threatens NYC congestion pricing
Gov. Murphy says he could use the Port Authority to kill the ability of New York to start congestion pricing, which is set to take effect as soon as late next year.
New Jersey Globe
Ron Rice will retire from State Senate on August 31
State Sen. Ronald Rice (D-Newark), the longest-serving Black legislator in state history, will resign his Senate seat on August 31 after a series of health issues have limited his ability to travel to Trenton or attend community events. This marks an end to a 40-year political career for the Virginia-born...
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
16-Year-Old Shot in Clifton
CLIFTON, NJ – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and rushed to the...
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
