Hoboken’s second hotel has been a long time coming, and construction is expected to begin in 2023 now that the developer has closed on the property. KMS Development Partners closed Aug. 3 on the 1 Sinatra Drive South location — at the foot of Newark Street near the Hoboken Terminal — for the future 20-story Hilton hotel. The existing Frank Sinatra Post Office, built in 1931, will remain and be renovated while the hotel rises 20 stories around and above it.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO