New Haven, CT

mycitizensnews.com

River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents seek help from selectmen

BEACON FALLS — Residents from River’s Edge Mobile Home Park say the community’s new out-of-state owners are making living there unaffordable for the residents — many of whom are elderly and on fixed incomes. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after...
BEACON FALLS, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Attend Hartford's Dragon Boat Race and Asian Festival

A longtime tradition returned to Hartford since the pandemic. The Capital City was home to music, food and dance to celebrate Asian culture. One of the main attractions was dragon boat racing. The more than 20-year tradition in the city is one of the top 10 dragon boat festivals in...
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.

SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Government Technology

Privacy Concerns Ground Torrington, Conn., PD Drone Purchase

(TNS) — City Council members are worried about how using drones will impact people's privacy rights, and this week tabled a vote to purchase them. In July, the Torrington Police Department was accepting bids for "Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS/Drones)," and the department is asking manufacturers, wholesalers or retailers to provide bids on new models of drone equipment and accessories.
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Boat Launch in Rocky Hill Reopens After 2 Vehicles Drove Into CT River

The boat launch at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill has reopened after two vehicles drove into the Connecticut River overnight. Firefighters said they were at the scene with police and the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection. According to officials, the vehicles that drove into the river were sitting...
ROCKY HILL, CT
NewsTimes

Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show

WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Puerto Rican Day Parade Anchors Busy Weekend in Hartford

Be prepared for busy roads, congested sidewalks, and road closures in Hartford this weekend. After two years, the city will come alive with several events filled with fun and excitement. The Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is happening Sunday, with people expected from all over the East Coast. It's...
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

IRS: millions of tax returns still waiting to be processed

Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts. Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall. Updated: 14 hours ago. At least one person is...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Community Policy