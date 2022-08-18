Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
nerej.com
The Simon Konover Co. affiliate acquires Eden & Main Apartments - a 55+ rental community developed by Kokes Properties
Southington, CT An affiliate of The Simon Konover Company has acquired Eden & Main Apartments, a 55+ rental community that was recently developed by Kokes Properties of New Jersey. “We are excited to add Southington to the growing list of communities we serve. This newly constructed 41-unit community is inviting,...
Construction set to begin on National Coast Guard Museum in New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and government officials commemorated the construction of a National Coast Guard Museum. The museum will be located on the waterfront in New London. Construction will begin next week with the goal of opening in 2024. The museum was authorized...
mycitizensnews.com
River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents seek help from selectmen
BEACON FALLS — Residents from River’s Edge Mobile Home Park say the community’s new out-of-state owners are making living there unaffordable for the residents — many of whom are elderly and on fixed incomes. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after...
Lamont announces $85.2 million in federal grants for Northeast Corridor rail improvement
Connecticut will receive $85.2 million in federal funding for rail improvements along the Northeast Corridor. About $65 million will support the replacement of the Connecticut River Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. The 115-year-old bridge, owned by Amtrak, poses a safety threat due to its age, according to federal transportation authorities.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Attend Hartford's Dragon Boat Race and Asian Festival
A longtime tradition returned to Hartford since the pandemic. The Capital City was home to music, food and dance to celebrate Asian culture. One of the main attractions was dragon boat racing. The more than 20-year tradition in the city is one of the top 10 dragon boat festivals in...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
Register Citizen
Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
Government Technology
Privacy Concerns Ground Torrington, Conn., PD Drone Purchase
(TNS) — City Council members are worried about how using drones will impact people's privacy rights, and this week tabled a vote to purchase them. In July, the Torrington Police Department was accepting bids for "Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS/Drones)," and the department is asking manufacturers, wholesalers or retailers to provide bids on new models of drone equipment and accessories.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
NBC Connecticut
Boat Launch in Rocky Hill Reopens After 2 Vehicles Drove Into CT River
The boat launch at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill has reopened after two vehicles drove into the Connecticut River overnight. Firefighters said they were at the scene with police and the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection. According to officials, the vehicles that drove into the river were sitting...
greenwichfreepress.com
GPD Reminder: Motor Scooters, Mopeds & Motorbikes Require a Driver’s License
The Greenwich Police Dept shared a post on Facebook this week about the increase in children riding motor-driven cycles, electric bikes, and electric foot scooters on town roads. Connecticut law defines Motor Driven Cycles as motor scooters, mopeds, or motorbikes with an engine size of less than 50cc and a...
NBC Connecticut
Eastern CT Residents Asked to Preserve Water Amid Moderate-Level Drought
We haven’t seen a lot of rain over the last several weeks, and that’s having an impact. On Thursday, two eastern counties were moved up to a stage three drought level, and people are being asked to conserve. Lawns are looking a little less green and a little...
NewsTimes
Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show
WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
NBC Connecticut
Puerto Rican Day Parade Anchors Busy Weekend in Hartford
Be prepared for busy roads, congested sidewalks, and road closures in Hartford this weekend. After two years, the city will come alive with several events filled with fun and excitement. The Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is happening Sunday, with people expected from all over the East Coast. It's...
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
Report on race and use of police force in CT
Report on race and use of police force in Connecticut finds disparities between the way white and non white people are treated by police in CT.
westernmassnews.com
IRS: millions of tax returns still waiting to be processed
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts. Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall. Updated: 14 hours ago. At least one person is...
Drought continues to worsen across Connecticut, especially in eastern counties
Connecticut’s drought is getting worse. State officials on Thursday declared a stage 3 drought level — moderate drought — for New London and Windham counties in eastern Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont made the stage 3 announcement based on a recommendation from the state’s interagency drought workgroup, which...
