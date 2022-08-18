Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
9 people arrested after 'noise-making devices' cause panic at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of people caused a panic with "noise-making devices" causing attendees at the Kentucky State Fair to believe gunshots had been fired on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. Nine people were arrested, six of them minors, after an incident that caused the state...
wdrb.com
Suspect leads Jeffersontown officers on chase in stolen car Sunday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Jeffersontown police officers located a stolen vehicle while on patrol in the area of Arbor Point Drive. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, they said the driver rammed into one of the patrol cars and drove off. A pursuit ensued but was eventually terminated near...
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police say $18k in cash, drugs found during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police were looking for drivers without their seatbelts, but ended up finding much more. On Saturday, several officers were working a National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrated on nighttime seatbelt enforcement. Police say they pulled over a person for not wearing a seatbelt and noticed a strong smell of marijuana from the vehicle.
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
WLKY.com
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
wdrb.com
Man shot several times on West Broadway Sunday morning, dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man was shot several times on West Broadway Sunday morning. The man was taken to University Hospital, but died from his injuries. LMPD said it happened at 10:30 a.m. on West Broadway near Heck's Lane and 37th Street. LMPD blocked off...
WLKY.com
Pleasure Ridge Park residents shocked, angry after hate propaganda messages appear on driveways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in one Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood were left shocked and angry after hate propaganda messages were left on driveways over the weekend. Jon Melton and his boyfriend Braydon Turner have been living on Nigel Drive in PRP for some time and described their neighbors as nothing but nice.
WLKY.com
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims Thorntons, security company were negligent in fatal gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location. David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West...
Wave 3
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
Wave 3
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff arraigned for rape charges
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out. JCPS implementing audio enhancement devices in every classroom. New audio technology is coming to each and every JCPS classroom. Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread. Updated: 5 hours ago. New government numbers show...
wdrb.com
Several arrested after 'situation' at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, normal operations scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials continue to say they cannot provide information after chaos ensued at the fair Saturday night. Kentucky State Police is calling it a "situation." KSP said it made several arrests, with pending charges. As of Sunday afternoon, the number of people arrested and...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Carrollton Man On Drug Charges
August 18, 2022, Madison Police arrested Christopher S. Rodgers 50, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Rodgers was taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police Patrolman Kyle Potter. Officer Potter Stopped Rodgers at Walnut Street and U.S. Highway #421 for speeding. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle in which Rodgers was operating. In addition, Rodgers was found to be operating his vehicle with expired license plates and on a suspended drivers license.
wdrb.com
2 teenagers shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, near West Market Street, around 8:30 p.m. Police found a male and female teenager with gunshot wounds.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot and killed in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Bank Street. That is near the Interstate 64 exit onto North 22nd Street in Portland.
Some Louisville businesses are taking the extra step to protect customers from harassment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new layer of protection for those out enjoying Louisville's nightlife is now here. Local Alcohol and Beverage Control officers distributed alcohol testing kits to bars and restaurants, after a string of sexual assaults. Whether you stick them to your phone or keep them in your...
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
wdrb.com
LMPD chief upholds termination for officer federally charged in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields on Friday fired one of the officers recently charged with falsifying parts of the search warrant used to raid Breonna Taylor's home and obstructing the federal investigation into her death. Shields had already notified Kyle Meany last week of her...
wdrb.com
Federal grand jury indicts three men in two separate carjackings in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury in Louisville handed down two indictments Wednesday. Law enforcement officials announced the charges in a news release. The grand jury indicted 21-year-old Corey Buford of Louisville with carjacking and brandishing a firearm at Kearney Motorsports on April 14, 2022. According to court documents, that's when Buford allegedly called the dealership and said he was interested in buying a BMW, but didn't have a way to get there. So the staff offered to meet him and give him a ride, but the employee did not arrive in the agreed upon location in the BMW, and there was no sign of Buford.
