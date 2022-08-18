ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police say $18k in cash, drugs found during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police were looking for drivers without their seatbelts, but ended up finding much more. On Saturday, several officers were working a National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrated on nighttime seatbelt enforcement. Police say they pulled over a person for not wearing a seatbelt and noticed a strong smell of marijuana from the vehicle.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
LOUISVILLE, KY
State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff arraigned for rape charges

One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out. JCPS implementing audio enhancement devices in every classroom. New audio technology is coming to each and every JCPS classroom. Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread. Updated: 5 hours ago. New government numbers show...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Madison Police Arrest Carrollton Man On Drug Charges

August 18, 2022, Madison Police arrested Christopher S. Rodgers 50, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Rodgers was taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police Patrolman Kyle Potter. Officer Potter Stopped Rodgers at Walnut Street and U.S. Highway #421 for speeding. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle in which Rodgers was operating. In addition, Rodgers was found to be operating his vehicle with expired license plates and on a suspended drivers license.
MADISON, IN
2 teenagers shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, near West Market Street, around 8:30 p.m. Police found a male and female teenager with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Man found shot and killed in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Bank Street. That is near the Interstate 64 exit onto North 22nd Street in Portland.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Federal grand jury indicts three men in two separate carjackings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury in Louisville handed down two indictments Wednesday. Law enforcement officials announced the charges in a news release. The grand jury indicted 21-year-old Corey Buford of Louisville with carjacking and brandishing a firearm at Kearney Motorsports on April 14, 2022. According to court documents, that's when Buford allegedly called the dealership and said he was interested in buying a BMW, but didn't have a way to get there. So the staff offered to meet him and give him a ride, but the employee did not arrive in the agreed upon location in the BMW, and there was no sign of Buford.
LOUISVILLE, KY

