Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Cardinal soccer team beats Mattawan, ties Portage Central Saturday

PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School boys varsity soccer team picked up a win and a tie against two Division One opponents Saturday at the annual Justin Bailey Memorial Tournament in Portage. The Cardinals opened the day with a 1-0 win over Mattawan. Arif Ahmed scored the...
MATTAWAN, MI
wtvbam.com

Two Branch County wrestling teams earn top 10 pre-season rankings

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The high school wrestling season is still a few months away but two Branch County teams have been recognized in the Michigan Grappler pre-season Division Four rankings. Bronson is rated third while Union City is ranked eighth. Defending state champion Hudson is the number...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Quincy Daze returns for a three day run on Thursday night

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – After being called the Quincy Main Street Festival for three years, a summer time event in Quincy has returned to its original name. The Quincy Village Council approved a request last September to change the name of the event back to Quincy Daze. There will...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Diversity in the Coldwater area to be celebrated during September and October

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County organizations plan to celebrate diversity in the Coldwater area with more than two dozen events during September and October. “Cultivating Community” features events at Tibbits Opera House, Branch District Library, KCC Grahl Center, Branch Area Careers Center and other locations throughout the community.
COLDWATER, MI
Person
Justin Bailey
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: PCRH announce awarding of Dutcher, Thrasher and Cohen Memorial Scholarships

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The ProMedica Foundations department has announced that through their three scholarships, students were awarded $3,500 for this Fall. Scholarships included the Marina Dutcher Memorial Scholarship, the Kendra Thrasher Memorial Scholarship, and the Nat Cohen Memorial Scholarship. The scholarships were awarded to students entering or continuing...
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

Police asking for help in finding missing Hillsdale-area man

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police have asked the public for their help Friday in finding a 27-year-old man who has gone missing from the Hillsdale area. Michigan State Police (MSP) First District officials said Travis Flowers Taylor has been reported missing. Flowers was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the Walmart in Jonesville. His primary mode of transportation is a bicycle.
HILLSDALE, MI
swmichigandining.com

Nob Hill Bar & Grill

Home alone for a few nights. J and L area in Wisconsin for a figure skating camp and we don’t have daycare or camp this week so B is at Nana and Grandpa’s. I still had to work so I’ve spent the week checking out restaurants I’ve been wanting to go to and watching Kalamazoo Growlers baseball on ESPN+.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
