Cardinal soccer team beats Mattawan, ties Portage Central Saturday
PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School boys varsity soccer team picked up a win and a tie against two Division One opponents Saturday at the annual Justin Bailey Memorial Tournament in Portage. The Cardinals opened the day with a 1-0 win over Mattawan. Arif Ahmed scored the...
Young CHS girls golf team finish 11th at Western Lady Panther Invitational
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater finished 11th on Friday at the Western Lady Panther Invitational which was held at Arbor Hills Golf Course near Jackson. Jackson Lumen Christi won the event with a team score of 344 followed by Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic with a 354. Coldwater had a team...
Two Branch County wrestling teams earn top 10 pre-season rankings
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The high school wrestling season is still a few months away but two Branch County teams have been recognized in the Michigan Grappler pre-season Division Four rankings. Bronson is rated third while Union City is ranked eighth. Defending state champion Hudson is the number...
Quincy Daze returns for a three day run on Thursday night
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – After being called the Quincy Main Street Festival for three years, a summer time event in Quincy has returned to its original name. The Quincy Village Council approved a request last September to change the name of the event back to Quincy Daze. There will...
Summer vacation ends, back to school for most Branch County students on Monday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Frank Sinatra once sang, “and the summer went so quickly this year”. Summer vacation is over and it’s back to school on Monday for students in the Coldwater, Bronson and Quincy school districts as well as the Branch Intermediate School District and Pansophia Academy.
2022 Dream Cruise: Meet the cruisers of Woodward!
The Woodward Dream Cruise is filled with vintage cars and happy cruisers always excited to share their stories! Here are the tales behind some of those classic cars.
Diversity in the Coldwater area to be celebrated during September and October
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County organizations plan to celebrate diversity in the Coldwater area with more than two dozen events during September and October. “Cultivating Community” features events at Tibbits Opera House, Branch District Library, KCC Grahl Center, Branch Area Careers Center and other locations throughout the community.
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Say It Ain’t So! Barn Brewers in Lawton Announces Upcoming Closure
All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that includes the local watering hole Barn Brewers Brewery in Lawton. Since 2015 the brewpub has been a popular spot amongst locals to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and watch parties but soon the parties will have to move elsewhere. On August 17th...
BUSINESS BEAT: PCRH announce awarding of Dutcher, Thrasher and Cohen Memorial Scholarships
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The ProMedica Foundations department has announced that through their three scholarships, students were awarded $3,500 for this Fall. Scholarships included the Marina Dutcher Memorial Scholarship, the Kendra Thrasher Memorial Scholarship, and the Nat Cohen Memorial Scholarship. The scholarships were awarded to students entering or continuing...
Police asking for help in finding missing Hillsdale-area man
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police have asked the public for their help Friday in finding a 27-year-old man who has gone missing from the Hillsdale area. Michigan State Police (MSP) First District officials said Travis Flowers Taylor has been reported missing. Flowers was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the Walmart in Jonesville. His primary mode of transportation is a bicycle.
Nob Hill Bar & Grill
Home alone for a few nights. J and L area in Wisconsin for a figure skating camp and we don’t have daycare or camp this week so B is at Nana and Grandpa’s. I still had to work so I’ve spent the week checking out restaurants I’ve been wanting to go to and watching Kalamazoo Growlers baseball on ESPN+.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Mexibilly’s serves authentic Mexican food on the go
GRASS LAKE, MI – Mexibilly’s was a popular restaurant in Blissfield, but now it’s “on the go” as a food truck at Grass Lake. Modesty Adams and her husband Jason owned the restaurant around 12 years ago, but when her uncle got sick, they had to choose between the restaurant or family. They chose family, Adams said.
1 airlifted after crash near Constantine
A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.
South Monroe reopens to traffic after brick and overhang fall from Merriman Building
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – South Monroe Street between U.S. 12 and West Pearl in downtown Coldwater reopened to vehicle traffic on Friday. It had to be shut down last Sunday afternoon after pieces of the old Merriman Dental Office building at 25 West Chicago fell to the street. It...
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
Starkman: Beaumont's Woes Prove CEO Tina Freese Decker Unfit to Run Michigan’s Biggest Hospital System
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. If there was an annual award for the healthcare industry’s biggest chump, I defy anyone to propose a more worthy recipient than Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. Six months...
1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash with tree
The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on 58000 Block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township.
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
