‘I don’t want to be elected’ Gueydan alderman candidate to remain on ballot despite withdrawal from race

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY )– With less than three months until election day on November 8, a candidate for office in the Town of Gueydan has just recently started a new campaign, one where he is asking citizens not to vote for him.

There are eight people in the race including Scott Vallo and the top five can get a seat.

Vallo says he tried to remove his name from the ballot but was four days late.

“I don’t want to be elected. As unnatural as that sounds, I just do not. I can’t because I don’t want to cost the town any more money than they would have to shell out already.”

It was four weeks ago when Vallo said he was talking about his future goals as an alderman and how he would someday like to run for mayor.

Those dreams, he says, were soon crushed when someone informed him of the Hatch Act , which states that as a federal employee, (Vallo, who has a full time federal job) is not allowed to run in a bipartisan election.

He told News Ten from 2009 to 2012 when he was a council member he was technically not supposed to have that position but he did not know that at the time.

“You could run in an election but you only had to be an independent. You couldn’t run as a republican or democrat, which I am an independent and I did that specifically for that,” Vallo said.

His says his father spoke with Congressman Clay Higgins and Attorney General Jeff Landry.

So what happens if Vallo wins?

If he gets elected he will have to resign. He would still get sworn in but have to resign afterwards. The town would then have to appoint a person to the position and then they would have to have a special election to fill the seat and that special election would cost approximately $15K.

“It’s a financial burden for the town that I don’t want to happen. It’s $15,000 that could go somewhere else.”

Vallo says he believes since some people might argue that it is a joke, they will vote for him but he seriously encourages them not to.

In the small community, he says the Vallo name carries a lot of weight as his grandfather was on the police jury and now so is his father.

“The name is very uncommon. Very well known in my community so I’m pretty sure people are going to see Vallo. They probably think of my dad and they vote for me because we all look alike. But I just hope I don’t get enough to be elected.”

He said as election day comes closer, he will put an ad in the paper saying not to vote for him, get back on social media, and make my page to remind people don’t vote for him. When asked about how the process would affect him Vallo said it would be a negative impact on him because he does not want to jeopardize his current job he has been with for 15 years. He said it is a good job that helps him provide for his family.

“It’s disheartening. I have been doing this for a long time. I had a goal to know politically and as of right now can’t reach that goal and I’m not used to that. I’m not used to I guess I can say failing. I’m not really used to that.”

Vallo said he loves his community and will still be there.

“If the law changes I will probably throw my hat in the ring. We have four years and anything can happen.”

