New MultiVersus patch limits spectate mode, change immediately impacts tournaments like Hungrybox’s Coinbox

Rook’s armor will give Withstand, Dokkaebi’s gadget will affect dead operators in Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm
Rook and Dokkaebi will go under the knife in the middle of Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm. The tweaks will touch on some points of the operators’ gadgets, making them more useful to their team, but the changes won’t launch alongside the season. Once the changes...
How the durability update affected the League of Legends meta
As a rule, League of Legends releases a new patch balancing both Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss every two weeks. Balancing typically addresses either overpowered or underpowered items, champions, summoner spells, and even drakes with regard to the current meta. On top of that, Riot Games releases major patches covering various changes for international tournaments such as the World Championship and Mid-Season Invitational, as well as at the beginning of each preseason.
Will Diablo IV be pay to win?
Diablo IV, the fourth main installment of the Diablo series, has been in the works since 2019, according to what Blizzard Entertainment presented at BlizzCon 2019 in November. The new action role-playing game is set for release in 2023 for PC and consoles. Since Diablo IV’s official announcement, Blizzard has...
What do top fragging and bottom fragging mean in CS:GO?
With an esports title as advanced as CS:GO, it should be to no one’s surprise that it has a number of different terms. Like every esports game, while personal skill and mechanics are hugely important, strategy always comes first, and it’s no different in Counter-Strike. If you don’t have a plan for the round or the map overall, no matter how good you are playing, in most cases you should still be disarmed by the enemy team, given that they’re better prepared.
Everything coming in Year 7, season 3 (Y7S3) of R6 Siege
It’s time for another new season in Rainbow Six Siege, and Year Seven, season three is no exception with the release of Operation Brutal Swarm. Brutal Swarm is the perfect description for the primary gadget used by the newest operator, and new features have been added to fight back the “brutal swarm” of cheaters and griefers that can sometimes plague the game.
MTG tree surfing lizard is a win for Dominaria United Limited Draft
Wizards of the Coast has stepped up the power of Magic: The Gathering Common rarity one-drops for Limited Draft with Viashino Branchrider, a tree surfing lizard that gives rides to saprolings. One-drop playable creatures in an MTG Limited format are rare, especially with a rarity of Common. Adding flavor and...
Apex Legends bug lets players get extra loot from supply bins
Apex Legends players have discovered a glitch that allows them to get multiple rounds of loot out of a single supply bin. Apex coach Sven first showcased the bug on Twitter with a video of a loot box on Kings Canyon that appeared to continue giving loot. In the clip, Sven jumps on the loot box before opening the bin and taking everything out. A few seconds after it’s emptied, the bin closes on its own and lights up as though it hasn’t been opened yet. Sven drops all of his gear and jumps on the bin again before opening it a second time, prompting it to deliver more loot.
Z League hosts $75,000 CoD Warzone event open to all skill levels
Written in partnership with Z League. For those looking to test their mettle in Call of Duty: Warzone, look no further than Z League. Z League is a skill-based matchmaking-focused gaming tournament organizer that hosts events in multiple games, including Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, League of Legends, and of course CoD: Warzone.
Liquid run through FlyQuest in first playoffs match of LCS Championship
The LCS Championship has officially begun, pitting eight of the best teams in the LCS against one another for a shot at the finals in Chicago, as well as a chance at Worlds qualification. To advance to that point, Team Liquid and FlyQuest had to overcome one another in the first matchup of the playoffs.
The best Ashe skins in Overwatch
Overwatch has not one, but two resident gunslingers. While most players are probably familiar with the Wild West-themed Cassidy, Deadlock Gang leader Ashe might not come to mind quite as quickly. Added to the game back in 2018, Ashe shook up the meta with her pseudo-sniper methods and her powerful robotic companion B.O.B.
LCK Summer Playoffs semifinals series between T1 and DWG KIA peaks at over one million concurrent viewers
The LCK continues to stand out among the international professional League of Legends for some of the most competitive play in the world. Today the league was able to add another accolade to its repertoire, this time with the help of the fans. Today’s semifinal matchup of the 2022 LCK...
Here are the best CS:GO crosshair generators
There are a bunch of pivotal aspects of mastering CS:GO, and improving your shooting is certainly one of them. While it seems easy to be done, perfecting your crosshair placement, movement, and spray control takes hundreds of hours. Furthermore, on every map, you need to learn certain angles and positions, that are harder to hit than others. All in all, it’s easier said than done.
MTG Dominaria United spider has bomb potential in Limited
Wizards of the Coast dropped a potential Magic: The Gathering Rare bomb in the Limited format through Dominaria United spoilers today, showcasing 4/3 stats with Reach and Trample on a three-drop. Scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 1, the Dominaria United (DMU) set has the potential to include a large...
Best counters for Grim in Rainbow Six Siege
Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Brutal Swarm is bringing players the new Singaporean attacker, Grim. The veteran soldier uses his Kawan Hive Launcher to deploy a swarm of robotic bees in an area. Though his gadget may seem nightmarish, in Siege, it serves as an amazing intelligence-gathering tool—and knowing your enemies’ positions can be the difference between showing up on the kill cam and taking down your opponent or being gunned down.
Near-full evil sweep: 4 EG starters plus 100 Thieves’ Ssumday make up 2022 LCS Summer Split All-Pro squad
The LCS has revealed the winners of this Summer Split’s All-Pro awards and first-place Evil Geniuses dominated the bulk of the league’s first All-Pro team, taking up four of the five slots on the All-Pro squad’s lineup. EG’s jungler Inspired, mid laner Jojopyun, AD carry Danny, and...
Fortnite data miners point to four possible new crossovers, including Destiny
Fortnite is currently one of the largest live-service games on the market, evolving over its five-year history into a platform for entertainment companies to showcase their characters. The most recent Dragon Ball collab has been happily received by players, and it’s sounding like more might be on the horizon. According to data miners, there could be another collab coming to the game as soon as next week.
MTG Keldon Flamesage adds fuel to Dominaria United archetypes
Incorporating the new Magic: The Gathering Enlist mechanic with Keldon Flamesage from Dominaria United lets players potentially cast big spells for free. Scheduled to release globally on Sept. 9, Dominaria United (DMU) will contain stompy Phyrexian creatures and cards like Keldon Flamesage to potentially deal with them. The Mono-Red three-drop uses the Enlist mechanic to increase its power upon attacking, increasing the mana value of an Instant or Sorcery spell that it fetches and its controller can cast for free.
Best packs to buy in Madden 23 Ultimate Team
With every new Madden marks the start of a new journey in the Ultimate Team mode, a dominant feature of every yearly release that challenges players with the task of collecting player cards and building the best roster they can. If you’re just starting out building your Ultimate Team in...
Fortnite collab coming to Destiny 2 imminently, according to leaks
For the last couple of days, there have been rumors that Fortnite would be getting a new collaboration as soon as next week. Some of the teased options included Family Guy, Doom, Lord of the Rings, and Destiny 2. However, a new image now seems to give away the potential answer, with characters from Fortnite being shown recreated in Destiny 2.
VALORANT Champions 2022 will feature shiny new bundle, event pass, and more
To celebrate this year’s VALORANT Champions, Riot Games is offering players a new Champions 2022 skin collection, a free event pass, and some exclusive broadcast drops. The new skin collection, which was showcased today in a post from the devs, includes a new Phantom, Butterfly Knife, trophy card, gun buddy, and spray. The skins feature a “custom model effect” that evolves every five kills and a special easter egg.
