New MultiVersus patch limits spectate mode, change immediately impacts tournaments like Hungrybox’s Coinbox

Apex Legends players have discovered a glitch that allows them to get multiple rounds of loot out of a single supply bin. Apex coach Sven first showcased the bug on Twitter with a video of a loot box on Kings Canyon that appeared to continue giving loot. In the clip, Sven jumps on the loot box before opening the bin and taking everything out. A few seconds after it’s emptied, the bin closes on its own and lights up as though it hasn’t been opened yet. Sven drops all of his gear and jumps on the bin again before opening it a second time, prompting it to deliver more loot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO