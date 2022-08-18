ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday

A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers Hall Of Famer Sandy Koufax: Vin Scully The ‘Greatest Of All-Time’

The sports world came together to pay tribute to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after he passed away at the age of 94. Scully began his broadcasting career with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 18, 1950, and his impact on the organization cannot be overstated. His 67 years in the booth represent the longest-tenured broadcaster with one team in professional sports history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Brewers#Major League Baseball
The Spun

New York Giants Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The New York Giants are continuing to tweak their roster as we get closer and closer to the start of the regular season. Those tweaks have led to the release of one veteran receiver. According to Giants insider Patricia Traina, the Giants signed offensive linemen Josh Rivas and Chris Owens...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts

15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB pitchers who have lost 20 games in a season since 1970

Tough seasons Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports There was a time when wins and losses measured pitchers' greatness. Of course, that was when they could go more than 5 or 6 innings. Twenty-game winners were elite, and on the other side, 20-game losers were also somewhat prevalent. Not anymore—though Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals is on track to become the first 20-game loser since 2003. Which pitchers have been 20-game losers since 1970? Let's take a look ...Denny McLain, Washington Senators Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK In 1971, Denny McLain went 10-22 for the Washington Senators. What makes this remarkable is...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces Decision On CFB Analyst Jesse Palmer

With the college football season just around the corner, ESPN has announced a new deal for Jesse Palmer. Palmer, who joined ESPN in 2007, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the network. The plan is for Palmer to continue working in the studio alongside Matt Barrie and Joey Galloway....
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Blue Jays Pitcher Has Fired Back At Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole was pretty fired up after Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah drilled Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the upper arm with an errant sinker. Judge appeared to think Manoah's HBP was intentional, but things never escalated beyond some chatter from both sides. Though the Yankees ace could be seen pacing in frustration along New York's dugout.
MLB
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Notable Kicker On Sunday

The New Orleans Saints have made a move at the kicker position. According to a report from Nick Underhill, the Saints released one of their kickers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has parted ways with kicker John Parker Romo. The 24-year-old kicker will be looking for a new NFL team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Hal Steinbrenner Booed By Fans: MLB World Reacts

The Yankees are still in prime position for the playoffs, leading the American League East, but they've been faltering as of late, losing a lot since the trade deadline. Sunday afternoon, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner was booed by fans during a pregame ceremony with Paul O'Neill. Yikes. "Cashman should get...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Bears Sign Fullback Following Team's Injury Loss

With David Moore's season officially over in Chicago, the Bears have chosen to add some blocking help out of the backfield. On Sunday, the team announced that its placed its offseason acquisition at wideout on the injured reserve and added fullback Jake Bargas. Undrafted out of North Carolina, Bargas is...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Eloy Jimenez Exits White Sox Game With Apparent Leg Injury

The Chicago White Sox may be down a big bat in their lineup. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez exited early from Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians with an apparent leg injury. In the top of the eighth inning, Jimenez came up to the plate with two outs. After taking...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Udonis Haslem Announces Official Decision On NBA Future

Longtime Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem has announced a decision on his NBA future. Haslem will be back for the 2022-23 season. The longtime Heat veteran announced his decision on Sunday afternoon. "Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat...
NBA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
603K+
Followers
72K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy