Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Dodgers News: Rival Player & Former NL MVP Calls LA 'best team' in MLB
Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen gives high praise to the Dodgers
Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Earns Internet Immortality In Recent Astros Game
Former Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock had some choice words for Astros villain Yuri Gurriel after a fly out.
Dodgers News: Watch Mookie Betts Playfully Throw Shade at Brewers Infielder
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had some fun at Brewers infielder Willy Adames' expense on Tuesday night.
Video: Benches Clear During Sunday's Yankees-Blue Jays Game
Frustrations are mounting in The Bronx. With the New York Yankees struggling mightily, the last thing they want to see is Aaron Judge get plunked. That happened during the fifth inning of Sunday's AL East clash with the Toronto Blue Jays. With first base open, Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Hall Of Famer Sandy Koufax: Vin Scully The ‘Greatest Of All-Time’
The sports world came together to pay tribute to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after he passed away at the age of 94. Scully began his broadcasting career with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 18, 1950, and his impact on the organization cannot be overstated. His 67 years in the booth represent the longest-tenured broadcaster with one team in professional sports history.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Wants Craig Kimbrel To Be ‘More Efficient’ & Not Chase Strikeouts
In looking to fill their void at closer after Kenley Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a trade with Chicago White Sox to acquire Craig Kimbrel in exchange for AJ Pollock. Kimbrel joined the Dodgers as the only active pitcher with more career saves than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Giants Release Veteran Wide Receiver
The New York Giants are continuing to tweak their roster as we get closer and closer to the start of the regular season. Those tweaks have led to the release of one veteran receiver. According to Giants insider Patricia Traina, the Giants signed offensive linemen Josh Rivas and Chris Owens...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts
15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
MLB pitchers who have lost 20 games in a season since 1970
Tough seasons Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports There was a time when wins and losses measured pitchers' greatness. Of course, that was when they could go more than 5 or 6 innings. Twenty-game winners were elite, and on the other side, 20-game losers were also somewhat prevalent. Not anymore—though Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals is on track to become the first 20-game loser since 2003. Which pitchers have been 20-game losers since 1970? Let's take a look ...Denny McLain, Washington Senators Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK In 1971, Denny McLain went 10-22 for the Washington Senators. What makes this remarkable is...
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Danny Duffy Not Ruled Out For 2022; Victor González & Tommy Kahnle Progressing
The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Dustin May on Saturday, expect to activate Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list for their series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and may see the returns of Danny Duffy, Victor González, Tommy Kahnle and Blake Treinen over the next few weeks. Days after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: ESPN Announces Decision On CFB Analyst Jesse Palmer
With the college football season just around the corner, ESPN has announced a new deal for Jesse Palmer. Palmer, who joined ESPN in 2007, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the network. The plan is for Palmer to continue working in the studio alongside Matt Barrie and Joey Galloway....
NFL・
Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend
The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
Look: Blue Jays Pitcher Has Fired Back At Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole was pretty fired up after Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah drilled Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the upper arm with an errant sinker. Judge appeared to think Manoah's HBP was intentional, but things never escalated beyond some chatter from both sides. Though the Yankees ace could be seen pacing in frustration along New York's dugout.
MLB・
Saints Reportedly Cut Notable Kicker On Sunday
The New Orleans Saints have made a move at the kicker position. According to a report from Nick Underhill, the Saints released one of their kickers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has parted ways with kicker John Parker Romo. The 24-year-old kicker will be looking for a new NFL team.
Hal Steinbrenner Booed By Fans: MLB World Reacts
The Yankees are still in prime position for the playoffs, leading the American League East, but they've been faltering as of late, losing a lot since the trade deadline. Sunday afternoon, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner was booed by fans during a pregame ceremony with Paul O'Neill. Yikes. "Cashman should get...
Bears Sign Fullback Following Team's Injury Loss
With David Moore's season officially over in Chicago, the Bears have chosen to add some blocking help out of the backfield. On Sunday, the team announced that its placed its offseason acquisition at wideout on the injured reserve and added fullback Jake Bargas. Undrafted out of North Carolina, Bargas is...
Yardbarker
Eloy Jimenez Exits White Sox Game With Apparent Leg Injury
The Chicago White Sox may be down a big bat in their lineup. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez exited early from Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians with an apparent leg injury. In the top of the eighth inning, Jimenez came up to the plate with two outs. After taking...
Udonis Haslem Announces Official Decision On NBA Future
Longtime Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem has announced a decision on his NBA future. Haslem will be back for the 2022-23 season. The longtime Heat veteran announced his decision on Sunday afternoon. "Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat...
NBA・
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
603K+
Followers
72K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0