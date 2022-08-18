ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Winning numbers drawn in 'Super Kansas Cash' game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery’s “Super Kansas Cash” game were:

01-19-26-29-30, Cash Ball: 22

(one, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

