Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
04-19-20-22-28
(four, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
