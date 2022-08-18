Read full article on original website
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Stephen Rowe, 22, Saturday morning after an altercation outside of Goodbull Ice House in the Northgate entertainment district. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX, Rowe was being detained and resisted arrest. Rowe reportedly tried to escape from police custody...
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including a police officer, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. No names have been released at this time but the suspect was on Facebook live when he...
Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday night after crashing a vehicle. Kennedi Butz, 22, struck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash. The incident took place in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX,...
Ride-share drivers staying aware of their safety after murder of Uber driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The busiest time of the year is about to begin for ride-share drivers as students start returning to town to begin the fall semester. After the murder of an Uber driver in Bryan, drivers are doing what they can to not put themselves in situations where they could be hurt.
Heroes recognized for saving life of Bryan ISD student
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After suffering a medical emergency at Bryan High School, a student is being recognized along with the people who helped save her life. Raelynn Burton was found unresponsive during the lunch period in early March. She was revived by CPR, but later transferred to the hospital due to a critical blockage.
Brazos County 4-H hosts 2nd annual club fair event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County 4-H hosted their 2nd annual club fair event to showcase all the projects and clubs they have to offer. Hundreds gathered at the Brazos County Extension office on Saturday afternoon to have the opportunity to learn about more than 40 projects and 20 clubs within the Brazos County 4-H program.
Treat of the Staff: Brenham ISD custodial staff recognized for hard work
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - As the new school year starts across the Brazos Valle Brenham ISD took a moment to appreciate the staff that aren’t always in the spotlight. At the school board meeting they recognized all the hard work their custodial team puts in keeping all the campuses clean and in shape for the students and staff.
Couple gets married at Bryan wedding venue after winning wedding giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A couple said their vows on Saturday at the Inn at Quarry Ridge as part of the 2022 American Heroes Dream Wedding Giveaway. The wedding giveaway is an annual event for first responders, military personnel and current teachers K-12. The event featured over 30 participating Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley vendors.
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
Ribbon cutting held for Blinn RELLIS Administration Building unveiling
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the community were invited to a ceremonial ribbon cutting event on Friday that commemorated the unveiling of the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building located at Texas A&M-RELLIS. The 80,000-square-foot building consists of three stories and features 19 classrooms that accommodate 36 students, study pods, a...
Unlimited Potential building new facility, housing for individuals aging out of foster care system
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An organization that helps those who are getting ready to become legal adults who are still in the foster care system says it is in the early stages of creating a facility that will give them a place to go. Unlimited Potential has purchased the retirement...
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Padre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Padre but his foster mother has been affectionally calling him Wilbur. The shelter says he loves his stuffed pig toy and is a fan...
Hometown Heroes: Brenham Cubs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The theme for this year’s Brenham Cubs is change. They have a new head coach and are playing in a new district. Brenham moved from District 13 to District 10 in 5A-DII and will face Rudder and Huntsville. The Cubs have only eight starters returning...
Texas A&M students gather to kickoff ‘Howdy Week 2022′
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Before Texas A&M University begins their fall semester of school next week, many students gathered this afternoon to kickoff Howdy Week. Texas A&M’s Howdy Week takes place every school year a few days before the semester officially starts. It’s a campus-wide week of welcome for new and returning students. Organizations station themselves at different areas across campus to showcase their group to anyone interested.
C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
Texas A&M debuts 12th Man documentary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.
Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Also in District 10 of 5A-DII is Huntsville. After going 4-5 last season the Hornets have their eyes on the playoffs. They missed post season play last season snapping a four year streak. Junior Jawann Giddens is expected to have a big season after rushing for...
Mud, Sweat and Cheers
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - This morning about 20 teams competed in the 10th annual Mud, Sweat and Cheers cross country meet. The race is a 4 by 1.5 mile relay featuring obstacles including a mud pit and hay bales. “This meet is set up as a relay to have fun,...
Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Rattlers are coming off of a 5-6 season where they successfully made playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Navasota fell short in the bi-district round to Wimberly, 56-0. This season the Rattlers come back with experience and are ready to go. “Last year was a...
