Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of the 2017 shootings, pleaded guilty early this year in Spokane County Superior Court. The 20-year-old Sharpe showed no emotion as Superior Court Judge Michael Price handed down a sentence that was twice what defense attorneys had requested. After serving his sentence, Sharpe will have to go before a sentencing review board prior to his release, Price ruled. The board will evaluate Sharpe’s likelihood to reoffend and his level of rehabilitation. He will get credit for the nearly five years he has already been in custody, the judge said.
