ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How much does it cost to have a child in Tennessee?

By Melissa Moon
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FGP2_0hLPxUj700

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– Having a baby in Tennessee isn’t cheap, but it is a lot less than in other parts of the country.

According to a new report from the online insurance group QuoteWizard , the Volunteer state is the 33rd most expensive state to have a child.

In Tennessee, it costs $11,686 for labor and delivery, $8,100 for childcare, and $5,432 for health Insurance.

Tennessee schools continue to detect lead in drinking water despite testing mandates

The report said the cost of having a child could go far beyond labor and delivery. The analysts found that having a child costs between $21,000 and $37,000 in the first year, depending on where you live.

Alaska, Massachusetts, and New York are the most expensive states to have a baby, while Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi are the least expensive states to have a child. Alaska has the highest childbirth costs, West Virginia has the most expensive health insurance, and Massachusetts has the highest cost of child care.

The researchers said it costs $21,208 to have a baby in Mississippi and Arkansas about $20,637.

Tennessee social services organization tangles with ‘Truth in Sentencing’ law

Below are the national average costs for childbirth, child care, and health insurance:

  • Childbirth: $11,687
  • Child care: $10,075
  • Health insurance: $5,227

For a look at the breakdown state by state, click right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRN News 2

This Week with Bob Mueller: August 21, 2022

A closer look at the race for Tennessee's 5th Congressional District, a raid on a Tennessee slaughter house captured on video, and a new exoskeleton back support brace for the military developed at Vanderbilt - these stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.
TENNESSEE STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Mississippi State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Society
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
WSMV

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Quotewizard#Nexstar Media Inc
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
TheHorse.com

Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee

On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

4-Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. "Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions."
TENNESSEE STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy