OK Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

04-19-20-22-28

(four, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Lotto America

04-17-23-37-38, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(four, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $19,250,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Pick 3

0-5-3

(zero, five, three)

Powerball

23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000

