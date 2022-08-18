Read full article on original website
News Now: New San Diego border crossing under construction soon
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: We take a look at the new port of entry that could change daily travel habits for thousands of locals.
theresandiego.com
Guide To The Best Restaurants in Old Town San Diego
In this guide, we share the best restaurants in Old Town San Diego for every occasion – whether you want giant margaritas and mariachi bands, more sophisticated Mexican food, or (surprise!) some of the best pizza or sushi in San Diego. San Diego has so many great neighborhoods to...
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
NBC San Diego
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
eastcountymagazine.org
HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER
Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
Jimmy John’s Opening First San Diego County Location
Sandwich Chain to Join the New Paseo Artist Village Development
Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
sandiegoville.com
The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego
Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Businesses Continue to Struggle to Hire Employees
Despite fears of a recession, the war to retain employees still rages on across the U.S. One industry that is especially struggling to stay staffed is the restaurant business. “My chef has had to work double time,” said Tony Loiacono, owner of Parkhouse Eatery in University Heights. “A lot of my front of the house staff has had to work in the kitchen too, which pulls them away from the front of the house, and then my front of the house has had to cover those shifts.”
sandiegoville.com
Blended Festival To Take Over Bayfront Spanish Landing Park In Downtown San Diego For Two Days Of Live Music & Wine This October 8 & 9 | Promo Code SDVILLE Saves 10% On Tickets
Blended Music & Wine Festival returns to San Diego's bayfront this October 8 & 9, featuring headliners T.I., Everclear, Galantis, Timmy, and more. We are raffling off 2 tickets as well as offering promo code SDVILLE for 10% savings on tickets. Blended Festival will take over San Diego's Spanish Landing...
NBC San Diego
Border Businesses Hoping for Quiet Weekend Following Wave of Violence in Tijuana
Worry and concern for border crossers still persist following last weekend’s violence in Tijuana, but the chaos has appeared to cool off and on Friday afternoon, a steady flow of people was seen walking through the Otay Mesa Pedestrian Crossing. The hectic weekend in Tijuana caused the U.S. government...
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
localemagazine.com
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
Jailed Ponzi Schemer Gina Champion-Cain Being Sued for Divorce in San Diego
Steve Cain filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” in his San Diego Superior Court petition. Except for the length of the marriage — their 32nd anniversary was last week — and the fact no children are involved, the filing is unremarkable. But his wife’s name makes the case compelling.
Man stabbed, another struck with hammer in the Corridor neighborhood
A 21-year-old man was stabbed or slashed three times, and a 26-year-old man was struck with a hammer early Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.
sandiegocountynews.com
Police investigate the suspicious fire, death of woman in Mission Bay Park area
San Diego, CA–Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a brush fire early Thursday morning in a Mission Bay Park neighborhood, police said. San Diego Police Communications Center received a call at 2:53 a.m., from a concerned citizen regarding a brush fire that was burning along the north side of Friars Road west of Napa Street.
Man Stabbed, Another Hit With Hammer in Corridor Community of San Diego
A 21-year-old man was stabbed or slashed three times in the upper body and a 26-year-old man was struck with a hammer during an attack by at least two other men Saturday in the Corridor community of San Diego, authorities said. The assault occurred at about 2:45 a.m. in the...
El Cajon man found guilty for role in Capitol breach
A 34-year-old man from El Cajon accused of taking a photo inside the Senate parliamentarian's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol was found guilty by a jury Friday.
Off-campus apartment near San Diego State University in squalor
SAN DIEGO — Move in day for one San Diego State University student did not go as planned. Jenny Rabe shared pictures of a bug infested apartment, with dirty carpet and missing furniture at BLVD63, an off-campus complex near San Diego State. The mother was in tears trying to...
