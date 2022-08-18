ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

theresandiego.com

Guide To The Best Restaurants in Old Town San Diego

In this guide, we share the best restaurants in Old Town San Diego for every occasion – whether you want giant margaritas and mariachi bands, more sophisticated Mexican food, or (surprise!) some of the best pizza or sushi in San Diego. San Diego has so many great neighborhoods to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools

Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
eastcountymagazine.org

HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER

Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
CHULA VISTA, CA
sandiegoville.com

The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego

Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Businesses Continue to Struggle to Hire Employees

Despite fears of a recession, the war to retain employees still rages on across the U.S. One industry that is especially struggling to stay staffed is the restaurant business. “My chef has had to work double time,” said Tony Loiacono, owner of Parkhouse Eatery in University Heights. “A lot of my front of the house staff has had to work in the kitchen too, which pulls them away from the front of the house, and then my front of the house has had to cover those shifts.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Blended Festival To Take Over Bayfront Spanish Landing Park In Downtown San Diego For Two Days Of Live Music & Wine This October 8 & 9 | Promo Code SDVILLE Saves 10% On Tickets

Blended Music & Wine Festival returns to San Diego's bayfront this October 8 & 9, featuring headliners T.I., Everclear, Galantis, Timmy, and more. We are raffling off 2 tickets as well as offering promo code SDVILLE for 10% savings on tickets. Blended Festival will take over San Diego's Spanish Landing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites

Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Police investigate the suspicious fire, death of woman in Mission Bay Park area

San Diego, CA–Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a brush fire early Thursday morning in a Mission Bay Park neighborhood, police said. San Diego Police Communications Center received a call at 2:53 a.m., from a concerned citizen regarding a brush fire that was burning along the north side of Friars Road west of Napa Street.
SAN DIEGO, CA

