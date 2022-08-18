In response to Brent Regan’s “Elephant Metamorphosis” commentary of Aug. 5, I would like to proclaim disinterest in political parties. More important to our government is the promulgation of good policy, rather than the political affiliation of those who would promote it. Entities typically start as a movement for change, then develop into a business and, finally, terminate as a racket. This metamorphosis is well known. People who would promote good policy see an unfilled need and have the farsighted altruistic drive to work toward accomplishing their goal for the betterment of the society of which they are a member. Far-right and far-left members of society, by definition, don’t reflect the core beliefs of the majority.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO