Bonner County, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Coolin development heats up

COOLIN — In a blow to rural and environmental advocates, Bonner County commissioners have decided they will not reconsider Tricore Investment’s minor land division in the Coolin Wetlands. “We met with our legal counsel and Planning to review any potential reason or manner that might need to be...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road

The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
Idaho Capital Sun

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
inlander.com

Local leaders need to first restore law and order, then tackle much-needed reforms

Community safety is one reason we have a government, but across Washington state governments are failing to provide this basic service. For crime and safety, Spokane, for example, is ranked in the bottom 3 percent of U.S. cities, according to data compiled by neighborhoodscout.com. Total crime in Spokane is 145 percent above the national average. Property crime is 163 percent above the national average, and violent crime is 55 percent higher. In Spokane, the murder and assault rates are twice the Washington state average, all according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report. These aren't just statistics; they're signs of a weakening community.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Riley: Wrong time for fire district override levy

RATHDRUM — After six override levy defeats in 10 years, the most recent a $2 million proposal in November, Northern Lakes Fire District Chief Pat Riley is not proposing another one. At least not now. “Believe me, this is not a pitch for an override levy at all,” he...
RATHDRUM, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

Despite county commission rebuff, Spokane Co. GOP pushes for investigation of vote-tabulating machines

As voters and candidates look forward to the November midterms, the Spokane County Republican Party is still thinking about 2020. There’s no proof that anything is wrong with the way Spokane County conducts its elections. No evidence of fraud, no evidence anyone’s votes were changed. No evidence that the tally of a race and its outcome don’t match.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Area fires see growth

Both the Eneas Peak and Diamond Watch fires have grown over the past few days, area fire officials said. An infrared flight over the Boundary County fire showed the fire doubled in size, growing to 323 acres over the last day. The fire is located about 15 miles north/northwest of Bonners Ferry.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Road construction begins Monday on Highway 53 near Hauser

HAUSER, Idaho — Idaho and Washington drivers will see delays on US Highway 53 near Hauser starting next week. According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), drivers will see speed limits reduced on Highway 53 starting Monday, Aug. 22, from the Washington state line to Rathdrum, as crews work on the highway to add a center left turn lane. Two lanes will remain open through construction.
HAUSER, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ruby Ridge, looking back 30 years

Today marks 30 years since an 11-day standoff in Naples shook many in the region to their core. In an effort to execute a bench warrant, federal forces lost an agent and a family lost a 14-year-old son and a mother. The standoff would go on to inspire a generation of anti-government attitudes and organizations.
NAPLES, ID
montanaliving.com

Floating the Lower Kootenai River

By David Reese/Montana Living — When the rivers in western Montana become too crowded on a hot summer day, look to some of the other Northwest Montana rivers for relief from crowds. The lower Clark Fork River near St. Regis and the lower Kootenai River near Libby are a...
TROY, MT
NBC Washington

Washington State School Shooter Sentenced to 40 Years

A man who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Caleb Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of the 2017 shootings, pleaded...
SPOKANE, WA
Post Register

‘It’s not about the books’: Boundary County library director resigns over intimidation and ‘political atmosphere of extremism’

After a petition started last month to recall four Boundary County Library board members over a routine policy update, library director Kimber Glidden has announced her resignation effective Sept. 10. “Nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism, militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics, and...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MY TURN: Party politics, NIC and common sense

In response to Brent Regan’s “Elephant Metamorphosis” commentary of Aug. 5, I would like to proclaim disinterest in political parties. More important to our government is the promulgation of good policy, rather than the political affiliation of those who would promote it. Entities typically start as a movement for change, then develop into a business and, finally, terminate as a racket. This metamorphosis is well known. People who would promote good policy see an unfilled need and have the farsighted altruistic drive to work toward accomplishing their goal for the betterment of the society of which they are a member. Far-right and far-left members of society, by definition, don’t reflect the core beliefs of the majority.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover

SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA

