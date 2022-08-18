‘I’m speechless’: Local teacher surprised with $10K worth of school supplies for students

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Paige Suhay has been a teacher for over 20 years. She says over time the price of school supplies has skyrocketed.

“Everything cost more than it did in the past,” said Suhay.

School officials at Eisenhower Middle School say some students and their families simply can’t afford to get the supplies they need. “Every single year there is a need in the classroom,” Suhay said.

To make sure her students didn’t go without, Suhay would spend anywhere between $1,000 to $2,000 of her own money a year just on supplies, which caused her to have to scale back on her own expenses and even made her get a roommate.

“I’m in my 40s,” Suhay said. “I already lived with roommates and I never thought I had to revisit this.”

To her surprise, Pepsi’s Stronger Together program heard her story and stepped in with the surprise of a lifetime.

“When I walked in, I’m speechless,” said Suhay. The company donated $10,000 worth of school supplies for the entire school. “To see that companies and communities can come together and work with us and provide that, this is beyond cool,” Suhay said.

If you would like to help or donate anything to the school, officials say you can stop by the Eisenhower Middle School during school hours and drop them off.

