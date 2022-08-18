Effective: 2022-08-19 12:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Shoshone, Lava Beds A line of strong thunderstorms pushing southeast out of INL will move into Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls, and Pocatello around 630 PM MDT At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Taber to 9 miles west of Aberdeen to 10 miles north of Minidoka. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, wind gusts to 45 mph, pea sized hail, and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong winds across American Falls Reservoir may create hazardous boating conditions. If you are on the reservoir move to shore now! Locations impacted include Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Taber, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Groveland, Sterling, Wapello and Pilar Butte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO