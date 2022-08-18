ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 200 US Officials Urge Biden to Meet Refugees Goals

More than 200 state and local officials from 40 U.S. states and one territory have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to meet his goals for resettling international refugees in the United States. The letter was drafted by the Refugee Advocacy Lab, a nonprofit humanitarian group,...
British Lawmaker: Nuclear Accident Could Draw NATO Allies into War

Conservative British member of parliament Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the House of Commons Defense Select Committee, cautioned that any nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could draw NATO into the war between Russia and Ukraine. “Let’s make it clear now: any deliberate damage causing potential radiation leak to a...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
France: Putin Has ‘Reconsidered’ His Demand for IAEA Inspectors

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Puttin has “reconsidered” his original demand that International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors travel through Russia to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear facility. There is growing concern in Europe that...
North Korea Tells South Korean President to 'Shut His Mouth' After Offer of Aid

SEOUL — North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. Her comments mark the first time a senior...
New Shelling Near Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

Artillery shells hit Ukraine’s southern city of Nikopol early Sunday, not far from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia may try to do “something particularly cruel” when Moscow’s invasion hits the six-month mark this week. Russia targeted sites near...
Businesses Wary of China’s Military Activity Surrounding Taiwan

WASHINGTON — As Chinese military exercises around Taiwan become the new normal, foreign companies are reassessing the risks and costs of doing business in Taiwan and maintaining supply chains that pass through or near the self-governing island that China considers its territory. Neil Thomas, a senior China analyst at...
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, August 14–20

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Venezuelan Immigrant: 'I Regret Having Come to the United States':. After walking for four months across nearly half a continent, a pregnant Venezuelan citizen says she regrets...
US Moves to Bolster Mobility of Ukrainian Forces

Washington — The Ukrainian military's push to "hollow out" invading Russian forces and retake territory will soon get a boost in the form of a new $775 million security aid package from the United States. The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it was readying the package — the 19th from...
Japanese Foreign Minister Says Summit With China Possible

Japan’s foreign minister told the Nikkei news service Friday that he was working with China to arrange a summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. In an exclusive interview with the Japanese news agency, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he hoped...
Biden Administration Strengthens Hostage Policy

Hostage negotiations are a delicate test in diplomacy and are handled at the highest levels of the American government. The Biden administration recently clarified its stance on this issue — but does this come in time for the release of several high-profile hostages held overseas? VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.
Hong Kong Exodus May Threaten City's Global Financial Status

Washington — A record exodus of Hong Kongers over the past 12 months is raising concerns that the island's status as a global financial hub may be at risk. More than 113,000 residents left the territory in the past year, marking a 1.6% population decline. It is Hong Kong's biggest population drop since record keeping began more than 60 years ago.
Trump Wouldn’t Be First Former World Leader Facing Criminal Charges

Experts say the unsealing of court documents Thursday sharpens the focus on former President Donald Trump as a possible subject of a criminal investigation into his removal and storage of sensitive documents from the White House. As VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, the U.S. has now joined other democratic countries in investigating a former leader. Camera: Celia Mendoza.
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Concerns continue over Zaporizhzhia Plant

Safety concerns continue to mount over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Plus, as winter approaches, will Europe be able to import enough gas to stay warm? And, how volunteers are helping those hard hit by the war in the Chernihiv region continue with their everyday lives.
India Won’t Give Homes to Rohingya Refugees, after Hindu Right Wing Protests

The Indian government has revoked a plan to give free residential housing to Rohingya Muslim refugees in New Delhi following protests by the right-wing Hindu organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad [VHP], which called the refugee community “infiltrators.”. India’s Housing and Urban Affairs minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said Wednesday the government...
Pakistan Bans Ex-PM Khan’s Live Speeches, Books Him on Terrorism Charges

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has banned live broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches and booked him on terrorism charges in what critics swiftly denounced as “repressive policies.”. Khan, 70, has regularly addressed large anti-government rallies of his opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party since his ouster from...
