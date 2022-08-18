Read full article on original website
Voice of America
‘Silicon Lifeline’: Report Reveals Western Technology Guiding Russia’s Weapons in Ukraine
TOKYO — Microelectronics produced in the United States and allied countries are crucial components of Russian weapons systems used in the Ukraine invasion, according to a report by Britain’s Royal United Services Institute. The RUSI report, Silicon Lifeline: Western Electronics as the Heart of Russia’s War Machine, says...
Voice of America
More than 200 US Officials Urge Biden to Meet Refugees Goals
More than 200 state and local officials from 40 U.S. states and one territory have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to meet his goals for resettling international refugees in the United States. The letter was drafted by the Refugee Advocacy Lab, a nonprofit humanitarian group,...
Voice of America
British Lawmaker: Nuclear Accident Could Draw NATO Allies into War
Conservative British member of parliament Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the House of Commons Defense Select Committee, cautioned that any nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could draw NATO into the war between Russia and Ukraine. “Let’s make it clear now: any deliberate damage causing potential radiation leak to a...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
FOXBusiness
Biden's oil, gas moratorium dealt potentially fatal blow by federal court
A federal district court blocked the Biden administration's moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing, a potentially fatal blow to the policy that has been tied up in a legal battle since early 2021. U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty issued a permanent injunction...
Voice of America
France: Putin Has ‘Reconsidered’ His Demand for IAEA Inspectors
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Puttin has “reconsidered” his original demand that International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors travel through Russia to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear facility. There is growing concern in Europe that...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
VOA Ukrainian Service's Iuliia Iarmolenko sits down with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss how the war in Ukraine has affected European energy security. Camera: Kostyantyn Golubchuk.
Voice of America
North Korea Tells South Korean President to 'Shut His Mouth' After Offer of Aid
SEOUL — North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. Her comments mark the first time a senior...
Voice of America
New Shelling Near Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
Artillery shells hit Ukraine’s southern city of Nikopol early Sunday, not far from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia may try to do “something particularly cruel” when Moscow’s invasion hits the six-month mark this week. Russia targeted sites near...
Voice of America
Businesses Wary of China’s Military Activity Surrounding Taiwan
WASHINGTON — As Chinese military exercises around Taiwan become the new normal, foreign companies are reassessing the risks and costs of doing business in Taiwan and maintaining supply chains that pass through or near the self-governing island that China considers its territory. Neil Thomas, a senior China analyst at...
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, August 14–20
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Venezuelan Immigrant: 'I Regret Having Come to the United States':. After walking for four months across nearly half a continent, a pregnant Venezuelan citizen says she regrets...
Voice of America
US Moves to Bolster Mobility of Ukrainian Forces
Washington — The Ukrainian military's push to "hollow out" invading Russian forces and retake territory will soon get a boost in the form of a new $775 million security aid package from the United States. The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it was readying the package — the 19th from...
Voice of America
Japanese Foreign Minister Says Summit With China Possible
Japan’s foreign minister told the Nikkei news service Friday that he was working with China to arrange a summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. In an exclusive interview with the Japanese news agency, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he hoped...
Voice of America
Biden Administration Strengthens Hostage Policy
Hostage negotiations are a delicate test in diplomacy and are handled at the highest levels of the American government. The Biden administration recently clarified its stance on this issue — but does this come in time for the release of several high-profile hostages held overseas? VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.
Voice of America
Hong Kong Exodus May Threaten City's Global Financial Status
Washington — A record exodus of Hong Kongers over the past 12 months is raising concerns that the island's status as a global financial hub may be at risk. More than 113,000 residents left the territory in the past year, marking a 1.6% population decline. It is Hong Kong's biggest population drop since record keeping began more than 60 years ago.
Voice of America
Trump Wouldn’t Be First Former World Leader Facing Criminal Charges
Experts say the unsealing of court documents Thursday sharpens the focus on former President Donald Trump as a possible subject of a criminal investigation into his removal and storage of sensitive documents from the White House. As VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, the U.S. has now joined other democratic countries in investigating a former leader. Camera: Celia Mendoza.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Concerns continue over Zaporizhzhia Plant
Safety concerns continue to mount over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Plus, as winter approaches, will Europe be able to import enough gas to stay warm? And, how volunteers are helping those hard hit by the war in the Chernihiv region continue with their everyday lives.
Voice of America
India Won’t Give Homes to Rohingya Refugees, after Hindu Right Wing Protests
The Indian government has revoked a plan to give free residential housing to Rohingya Muslim refugees in New Delhi following protests by the right-wing Hindu organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad [VHP], which called the refugee community “infiltrators.”. India’s Housing and Urban Affairs minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said Wednesday the government...
Voice of America
Pakistan Bans Ex-PM Khan’s Live Speeches, Books Him on Terrorism Charges
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has banned live broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches and booked him on terrorism charges in what critics swiftly denounced as “repressive policies.”. Khan, 70, has regularly addressed large anti-government rallies of his opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party since his ouster from...
