Clemson, SC

WSPA 7News

High school football returns, additional safety protocols in place for games

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – High school football returned Friday across the Upstate. Several schools geared up for their first game of the season and implemented new safety protocols. In the wake of the new season, with highly anticipated action and celebrations, police and district leaders said safety is a top priority across the Upstate. “We […]
kiss951.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

NASCAR Xfinity car drives Shriners hospitals into spotlight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shriners Children’s Hospital is about 180 miles away from Darlington Raceway but a celebration there Thursday seemed to shorten the distance. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs made an appearance to unveil a special edition of his No. 54 race car that prominently features...
GREENVILLE, SC
WMBF

Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Wienermobile rolls into Greenville area, WYFF 4, wowing faithful fans

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate and North Carolina hot dog lovers are getting a treat this week as their favorite food on a bun hits area roads. We're talking about the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and it's rolling around the Upstate through this weekend. Manned by two "hot doggers" named "Sizzlin'...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Westminster City Councilman passes away early Saturday morning

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office announced that Westminster City Councilman Yousef A. Mefleh passed away on Saturday night following an apparent cardiac-related incident. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said Mefleh passed away at home and classified his death as natural. In the release,...
WESTMINSTER, SC
visitoconeesc.com

Museum of the Cherokee in SC

There is evidence that pre-Cherokee cultures were in South Carolina 35,000 years ago!. There were 27 Cherokee villages in what is known today as Oconee County. “Aequonee” in Cherokee means: beside the water. To the white man, the word is pronounced “Oconee”. Centuries ago, before there were lakes, ‘beside the water’ referred to the rivers, waterfalls, and numerous creeks in the area.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

