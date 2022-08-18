Read full article on original website
Clemson ‘childhood dream school’ for local standout specialist
A local standout specialist was back on campus at Clemson – his dream school – this summer. Greenville (S.C.) High School’s Thomas Guerrero, a talented punter/kicker prospect in the class of 2024, (...)
For ‘Nate the Great’, message received loud and clear
Dabo Swinney has a nickname for Nate Wiggins, an indication of just how highly Clemson’s coach thinks of his sophomore cornerback’s potential. “Nate the Great,” Swinney said. “He can do it.” (...)
Friday Night Lights: Clemson commits make their season debuts
A good chunk of Clemson’s class of 2023 commits opened up their senior seasons on Friday night. Rome (Georgia) four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green and St. Francis (Georgia) High four-star (...)
Nebraska QB talks recruitment, Clemson, what ‘definitely stands out’ about the Tigers
The Clemson Insider caught up with a standout signal-caller from the Cornhusker State who impressed Clemson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter with his performance (...)
Former Tiger throws no-hitter
Former Clemson Tiger Daniel Gossett made history by throwing the first no-hitter in Wichita Wind Surge history Friday night. The Surge is the Double-A affiliate for the Minnesota Twins. (...)
FOX Carolina
Dorman begins Dustin Curtis era with 53-28 win over Greenville
ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dorman began their high school football season with a 53-28 win over Greenville. Dustin Curtis began his career with the Cavaliers with a win. Up next, Dorman hosts Greenwood.
High school football returns, additional safety protocols in place for games
DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – High school football returned Friday across the Upstate. Several schools geared up for their first game of the season and implemented new safety protocols. In the wake of the new season, with highly anticipated action and celebrations, police and district leaders said safety is a top priority across the Upstate. “We […]
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the first week of the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
Fairburn, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spartanburg High School football team will have a game with Langston Hughes High School on August 20, 2022, 16:00:00. Spartanburg High SchoolLangston Hughes High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
kiss951.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
FOX Carolina
NASCAR Xfinity car drives Shriners hospitals into spotlight
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shriners Children’s Hospital is about 180 miles away from Darlington Raceway but a celebration there Thursday seemed to shorten the distance. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs made an appearance to unveil a special edition of his No. 54 race car that prominently features...
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
WMBF
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
‘Andy Griffith Show’: South Carolina Diner Gives Fans a Chance to Step Inside Mayberry
Imagine getting a chance to turn the clock back and visit a place that harkens memories of the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Would you believe there is such a place? It’s called the Mayberry Diner and it is located in South Carolina. When you walk in there, you have a chance to tap into the world of Andy, Barney, Aunt Bee, Opie, and everyone else. That’s right.
WYFF4.com
Wienermobile rolls into Greenville area, WYFF 4, wowing faithful fans
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate and North Carolina hot dog lovers are getting a treat this week as their favorite food on a bun hits area roads. We're talking about the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and it's rolling around the Upstate through this weekend. Manned by two "hot doggers" named "Sizzlin'...
FOX Carolina
Westminster City Councilman passes away early Saturday morning
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office announced that Westminster City Councilman Yousef A. Mefleh passed away on Saturday night following an apparent cardiac-related incident. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said Mefleh passed away at home and classified his death as natural. In the release,...
PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
visitoconeesc.com
Museum of the Cherokee in SC
There is evidence that pre-Cherokee cultures were in South Carolina 35,000 years ago!. There were 27 Cherokee villages in what is known today as Oconee County. “Aequonee” in Cherokee means: beside the water. To the white man, the word is pronounced “Oconee”. Centuries ago, before there were lakes, ‘beside the water’ referred to the rivers, waterfalls, and numerous creeks in the area.
Swastikas painted on South Carolina church, pastor attributes it to anti-abortion stance
A church in Spartanburg was vandalized this week. The Promised Land Church signs, Christian school signs, sidewalk and city stop sign were spray painted.
Life insurance salesman from Anderson gives longevity advice at 92
Harold Bates, Sr. has been selling life insurance in Anderson, South Carolina, since the 1950s. Now, at 92, he reflects upon the lessons he's learned and the advice he would like to share.
