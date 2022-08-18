Dunkin' Donuts debuts Tennessee Titans sweet treat

Dunkin' Donuts is adding a little blue to the menu.

A limited-edition donut has debuted in time for the Titans' first home game on Saturday — against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They call it the Titans Donut, and it's available at Nashville area stores to help cheer the team on.

It's a pretty traditional donut — vanilla icing with blue sprinkles — but it might be the sweetest way to rep the two-toned blue.

"This donut was designed to support the Tennessee Titans and to help us Titan up this season," said Dunkin's Senior Field Marketing Manager Katie Gaston.

A pep rally was held at the Rosa L Parks store on Wednesday to celebrate its release.

T-Rac (the team's mascot) and the Titans Cheerleaders were there giving out free donuts and prizes, playing games and taking pictures with fans.

The donut will be available at Nashville stores until August 31. Then it may make appearances on the menu, sprinkled throughout the rest of the season.