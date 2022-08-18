ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Kimberly Bond

After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No injuries in Cobb County attic fire, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Smyrna. The fire was in the Arbors at Smyrna at 2001 Old Concord Road. A fire engine responded, officials said and saw evidence of an attic fire. No one was injured or hospitalized, officials...
COBB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland man killed in Clarkesville motorcycle wreck

A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Cleveland man. 23-year-old Levi Jacob Sullens was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Beaver Dam Road in Clarkesville. Around 7:41 a.m. on August 21, authorities were dispatched to the scene a short distance from Highway 115. A preliminary report...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun accidentally fires inside Lovejoy Walmart injuring 4 people, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man may face charges in Clayton County after his gun accidentally fired inside a Walmart, injuring himself and three other people. The Lovejoy Police Department said four people were shot at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Hampton. Two people were hospitalized and two were treated for injuries at the scene.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Flowery Branch business for two-and-a-half hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to Graceland Portable Buildings located at 3536 Atlanta Hwy. just before 7 a.m. after reports of a massive structure fire. Officials tell CBS46 News firefighters “were...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Truck driver killed in crash involving 2 other 18-wheelers, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash with two other trucks on Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were on I-75 northbound responding to a crash where an 18-wheeler was blocking the roadway, causing them to close two lanes. While they were at that accident, 911 dispatchers called about a second wreck involving three tractor trailers.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Fire breaks out twice at same Hall County business

Hall County firefighters were called to a business on Atlanta Highway that burned twice within eight hours, officials say. Around 11 p.m. Friday, firefighters extinguished a burning shed owned by Graceland Portable Buildings at 3526 Atlanta Highway. At 7:12 a.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to the same location and found the main commercial building fully involved.
HALL COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition

A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Found Dog: Bold Springs area in Walton County

Do you know this dog – found in Bold Springs area on Saturday morning. If you know who this dog belongs to, contact Melissa Truchan 770-315-9691. The dog is female, very playful and sweet. She’s clearly still in the baby stages and knows basic commands.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks

ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
ATLANTA, GA

