After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
Family hands out fliers at Piedmont Park in search for missing Allahnia Lenoir
For 21 days, Jannette Jackson has searched for her 24-year-old daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. She was last seen walking into an apartment complex along Peachtree Street.
Pickens County bus driver arrested for DUI after running off road with children on board
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - There is a lot of shock and disbelief for mom Chelsie Medley. Her first-grade son was on a Pickens County School bus Friday driven by 59-year-old Jeffrey Tucker, a man police now say was driving drunk. Minutes after her son was dropped off the bus it...
No injuries in Cobb County attic fire, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Smyrna. The fire was in the Arbors at Smyrna at 2001 Old Concord Road. A fire engine responded, officials said and saw evidence of an attic fire. No one was injured or hospitalized, officials...
Cleveland man killed in Clarkesville motorcycle wreck
A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Cleveland man. 23-year-old Levi Jacob Sullens was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Beaver Dam Road in Clarkesville. Around 7:41 a.m. on August 21, authorities were dispatched to the scene a short distance from Highway 115. A preliminary report...
Authorities search for vehicle involved in deadly Barrow County hit and run
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol are looking to identify a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Highway 211 near the Huntington Trace subdivision. According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office believes the incident happened Saturday night...
Gun accidentally fires inside Lovejoy Walmart injuring 4 people, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man may face charges in Clayton County after his gun accidentally fired inside a Walmart, injuring himself and three other people. The Lovejoy Police Department said four people were shot at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Hampton. Two people were hospitalized and two were treated for injuries at the scene.
School bus driver facing 42 charges, including DUI, after crashing while taking kids home
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Pickens County school bus driver is in custody after crashing the bus he was driving while taking kids home from school. Georgia State Patrol says 59-year-old Jeffrey Tucker was driving down Fortner Road at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon when he drove off the road and into a ditch near McGinnis Acres.
Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Flowery Branch business for two-and-a-half hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to Graceland Portable Buildings located at 3536 Atlanta Hwy. just before 7 a.m. after reports of a massive structure fire. Officials tell CBS46 News firefighters “were...
Truck driver killed in crash involving 2 other 18-wheelers, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash with two other trucks on Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were on I-75 northbound responding to a crash where an 18-wheeler was blocking the roadway, causing them to close two lanes. While they were at that accident, 911 dispatchers called about a second wreck involving three tractor trailers.
Fire breaks out twice at same Hall County business
Hall County firefighters were called to a business on Atlanta Highway that burned twice within eight hours, officials say. Around 11 p.m. Friday, firefighters extinguished a burning shed owned by Graceland Portable Buildings at 3526 Atlanta Highway. At 7:12 a.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to the same location and found the main commercial building fully involved.
Search continues for hit-and-run driver who injured motorcyclist in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said a motorcyclist was seriously injuried after a hit-and-run with an SUV. Police said the crash happened in the afternoon on July 3, and investigators are still searching for the driver of a silver Chevrolet Traverse LS that hit a 28-year-old Buford man before taking off.
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition
A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
Clayton County Police ask public for help finding missing 15-year-old
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old. Franky Lopez was last seen Saturday at the 7900-block of Stanebrook Drive in Jonesboro, leaving around 10 a.m. in a white GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway, according to the police department.
Metro Atlanta woman helping families impacted by gun violence in fiancé's memory
ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta woman is turning her grief into a mission to help families of gun violence victims. Aaliyah Strong's fiancé was murdered when working as a security guard in February at Encore Hookah Bar and Lounge on Luckie Street. She is launching a new organization that...
Found Dog: Bold Springs area in Walton County
Do you know this dog – found in Bold Springs area on Saturday morning. If you know who this dog belongs to, contact Melissa Truchan 770-315-9691. The dog is female, very playful and sweet. She’s clearly still in the baby stages and knows basic commands.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
1 Person Killed, 2 Others Injured After Crash In DeKalb County (Atlanta, GA)
Official reports from DeKalb County authorities state that a fatal accident took place on Thursday sometime in the morning, closing all westbound lanes of the I-20. The incident is said to have specifically taken place close to SR 260/ Glenwood Avenue, reports said.
Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks
ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
