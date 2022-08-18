Read full article on original website
M Porterfield Porterfield
3d ago
lower rents for a period of time, give entrepreneurs a chance to open a business.Do something about the homeless problem. Can't go downtown without being approached for money, food,etc. Not an enticing area of town.
Reply
3
D H
3d ago
thee only way to bring life back to the downtown area is to tear it down and rebuild it
Reply
5
Samantha Rose
3d ago
Run off the gang members , house the homeless , build a better area there . Lots of things that need to be done in that area .
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Some Georgetown homeowners describe ‘outrageous’ water bills; city blames supply chain issues
The city said because of the pandemic and supply chain issues there was a delay in getting a shipment of new transmitters, and it has received sporadic inventory from the vendor since 2021.
Killeen landlord fines woman $960 for having an unauthorized pet on her property, now she's getting evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — The sign outside Clear Creek Rentals in Killeen says "Homes for rent 3BR/2 BR starting at $800/month. Johanna Rivera's lease also lists rent as $800 a month, but that's not what she pays. Her experience is a reminder for any new renter to check their lease...
Congrats! Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Brings in Nearly 100 Donors In Killeen, Texas
Congratulations are in order in Killeen Texas. August 16, I wrote an article letting Central Texas know to get ready for the battle of the badges. Topic of donation. Man donates blood in hospital. Man's hand squeezes rubber heart. Close-up. Donor sits in chair. Getty Images/iStockphoto. Killeen, Texas was a...
Samsung donates $1 million to organizations serving the City of Taylor
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Samsung Austin Semiconductor announced Friday that it is donating $1 million to local charitable organizations that serve Taylor, which is the site of its new semiconductor facility. According to a media release, the donation comes as the one-year anniversary of the City of Taylor and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waco Grocery Store Works To Keep Low Prices For Tailgating Season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – NFL preseason is well underway with fans rooting on their favorite teams on the field. For everyone waiting for touchdowns, tailgating is a necessity for the full experience. One food many of us enjoy eating during football games is chicken wings. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price […]
Decades Of Veteran's Disability Experience
Attorneys Serving Bell County, Coryell County, Galveston County, Fort Hood, And Throughout Texas. Our firm has the decades of experience necessary to help our clients obtain results that make a difference in their lives.
Central Texas must adapt as business expansion, water demand grows
More companies are expanding in Central Texas, bringing more people and more demand on the area's resources.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Council Member Andrea Barefield faces city lawsuit over unpaid property taxes
The city of Waco has an ongoing lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield over $95,000 in unpaid taxes and penalties on the home she lives in and partially owns. No tax payments on the duplex near Cameron Park have been made since 2013, according to records from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCEN TV NBC 6
6 Fix: Copperas Cove woman without A/C for over a month
Catrina Jackson's A/C went out July 14. She called her home warranty company, but a month later, no repair in sight. So, she called 6 Fix for help.
Over 1,000 customers affected by power outages in Bell County
Over 1,000 customers were affected by power outages in Bell County Friday afternoon, according to Oncor's outage map.
Waco PD starting Police Athletic League
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has been making efforts to build community engagement for the last few months. In June, they hosted the Community Opportunity Event which provided resources for the community and also gave police a chance to engage with people in a fun setting. Most...
Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latenight shooting leaves man injured: Temple Police
A late-night shooting left one man injured in Temple, police said. Information regarding the shooting is currently being sought.
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
fox44news.com
Killeen traffic stop nets over a pound of marijuana
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police recovered over a pound of marijuana and cash after an afternoon traffic stop. Officers made the stop on a silver four-door sedan after spotting a traffic violation at the intersection of Florence Road and Daffodil Street. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said as...
Cool down: 5 houses on the market that have rapidly dropped thousands in price
Gone are the days of paying $100,000 over asking price for a fixer-upper—your dollar now goes a little further in Austin’s real estate market.Housing prices are dropping across the country, inventory is up, sales are down and the transition into a buyer’s market is beginning as realtors work to set expectations for sellers. Boomtowns like Austin are seeing some of the most dramatic effects of the slump—while paying over asking price was normal last year, houses are more likely to sell below listing price at the moment.1200 Barton Creek Blvd., Apt. 36 | $2,999,000 | ⬇️ $251KThis sprawling, two bedroom,...
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco. (6) updates to this series since Updated 45 min ago.
inforney.com
New battery distribution center opens in Temple
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
KWTX
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Community rallies around Waco realtor battling rare cancer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas community is rallying around a Waco realtor who is battling a rare cancer by participating and volunteering at a golf tournament fundraiser. Doctors eventually diagnosed Jarrod Shelburne, a Waco realtor for Bentwood Realty and a father of two children below the age of...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field
Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
Comments / 3