Gone are the days of paying $100,000 over asking price for a fixer-upper—your dollar now goes a little further in Austin’s real estate market.Housing prices are dropping across the country, inventory is up, sales are down and the transition into a buyer’s market is beginning as realtors work to set expectations for sellers. Boomtowns like Austin are seeing some of the most dramatic effects of the slump—while paying over asking price was normal last year, houses are more likely to sell below listing price at the moment.1200 Barton Creek Blvd., Apt. 36 | $2,999,000 | ⬇️ $251KThis sprawling, two bedroom,...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO