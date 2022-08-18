ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

M Porterfield Porterfield
3d ago

lower rents for a period of time, give entrepreneurs a chance to open a business.Do something about the homeless problem. Can't go downtown without being approached for money, food,etc. Not an enticing area of town.

D H
3d ago

thee only way to bring life back to the downtown area is to tear it down and rebuild it

Samantha Rose
3d ago

Run off the gang members , house the homeless , build a better area there . Lots of things that need to be done in that area .

KVUE

Samsung donates $1 million to organizations serving the City of Taylor

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Samsung Austin Semiconductor announced Friday that it is donating $1 million to local charitable organizations that serve Taylor, which is the site of its new semiconductor facility. According to a media release, the donation comes as the one-year anniversary of the City of Taylor and...
TAYLOR, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Waco Grocery Store Works To Keep Low Prices For Tailgating Season

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – NFL preseason is well underway with fans rooting on their favorite teams on the field. For everyone waiting for touchdowns, tailgating is a necessity for the full experience. One food many of us enjoy eating during football games is chicken wings. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price […]
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco PD starting Police Athletic League

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has been making efforts to build community engagement for the last few months. In June, they hosted the Community Opportunity Event which provided resources for the community and also gave police a chance to engage with people in a fun setting. Most...
WACO, TX
KXAN

Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen traffic stop nets over a pound of marijuana

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police recovered over a pound of marijuana and cash after an afternoon traffic stop. Officers made the stop on a silver four-door sedan after spotting a traffic violation at the intersection of Florence Road and Daffodil Street. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said as...
KILLEEN, TX
Austonia

Cool down: 5 houses on the market that have rapidly dropped thousands in price

Gone are the days of paying $100,000 over asking price for a fixer-upper—your dollar now goes a little further in Austin’s real estate market.Housing prices are dropping across the country, inventory is up, sales are down and the transition into a buyer’s market is beginning as realtors work to set expectations for sellers. Boomtowns like Austin are seeing some of the most dramatic effects of the slump—while paying over asking price was normal last year, houses are more likely to sell below listing price at the moment.1200 Barton Creek Blvd., Apt. 36 | $2,999,000 | ⬇️ $251KThis sprawling, two bedroom,...
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

New battery distribution center opens in Temple

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field

Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
WACO, TX

