ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WANE-TV

Sidewalk project to impact Rothman Road traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sidewalk project will force lane restrictions on Rothman Road for two weeks. The city of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department said there will be intermittent lane restrictions on Rothman Road between St. Joe Road and Maplecrest Road beginning Monday. Crews will complete a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Portion of Wallen Road to close for 1 week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Wallen Road west of Lima Road will be closed for a week for roadway improvements, the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department announced. Wallen Road will be closed to through traffic from Lima Road to Rummel Avenue beginning Monday. Traffic Engineering said...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Freight company marks opening of new Fort Wayne terminal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Arkansas-based ABF Freight System cut the ribbon on its new, $4.8 million facility in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The city says the company’s previous location will be torn down to make way for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s previously-announced $145 million expansion.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Petroleum, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
WANE-TV

Science Sunday: Energy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is the place to be for all things fun and science. Executive Director Martin Fisher stopped by the WANE 15 studios to demonstrate an experiment about energy with Sierra Tufts and Rex Smith. Watch it above. Science Central will be closed for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
rv-pro.com

Gulf Stream Coach: 40 Years in the Making

Despite the “unthinkable” changes that have hit the RV industry over the last few years, there’s one thing that has kept Gulf Stream Coach on steady ground: good relationships. In fact, the Nappanee, Indiana-based manufacturer is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022. Phil Sarvari, the company’s president,...
NAPPANEE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Rain develops later Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A more humid weather day will develops showers and a few storms by afternoon into the evening. We will likely get a break from the rain late tonight but scattered showers and storm will return Sunday. Early next week will dry out with cooler temperatures.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wholesale Price#Gulf Coast#Refinery#Petroleum Analysis
Inside Indiana Business

Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag

Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
RICHMOND, IN
WANE-TV

Waldron: Indiana public health investment would reap rewards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If the state of Indiana could put a dollar in a machine and get seven dollars back, feeding the machine would seem like a good idea. According to Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department Administrator and a member of the Governor’s Public Health Commission, that is exactly what the legislature should do with public health funding.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne outreach group repairs wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia. The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one. Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
cutoday.info

Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

1700s come alive at the Old Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 1700s are coming alive next weekend at the Historic Old Fort for Post Miami – 1755. Learn more about what to expect during the free event in the interview above. Post Miami – 1755 both Saturday and Sunday next weekend. Both days...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Festiv-ale set for August 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation next weekend will surely pique the interest of foodies alike. Fort Wayne Festiv-ale is Saturday, August 27 starting at 7:30 p.m., VIP ticket holders can enter the event at 6 p.m. The event is happening at the concourse at Parkview Field. Learn more about the event in the interview above, and click here to purchase tickets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Taste of the Arts set to return to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend downtown comes alive with art and food, all combined for the annual Taste of the Arts Festival. Thanks to the help of the AWS Foundation, Taste of the Arts will also be more inclusive this year. Taste of the Arts is Saturday,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy