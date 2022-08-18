Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Sidewalk project to impact Rothman Road traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sidewalk project will force lane restrictions on Rothman Road for two weeks. The city of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department said there will be intermittent lane restrictions on Rothman Road between St. Joe Road and Maplecrest Road beginning Monday. Crews will complete a...
WANE-TV
Portion of Wallen Road to close for 1 week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Wallen Road west of Lima Road will be closed for a week for roadway improvements, the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department announced. Wallen Road will be closed to through traffic from Lima Road to Rummel Avenue beginning Monday. Traffic Engineering said...
GALLERY: Restored homes to be featured during West Central Home & Garden Tour
A Jones Street home that sat vacant with numerous foundational issues for years was recently purchased by REALTOR Ben Wahli and his wife.
WOWO News
Freight company marks opening of new Fort Wayne terminal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Arkansas-based ABF Freight System cut the ribbon on its new, $4.8 million facility in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The city says the company’s previous location will be torn down to make way for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s previously-announced $145 million expansion.
WANE-TV
Science Sunday: Energy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is the place to be for all things fun and science. Executive Director Martin Fisher stopped by the WANE 15 studios to demonstrate an experiment about energy with Sierra Tufts and Rex Smith. Watch it above. Science Central will be closed for...
rv-pro.com
Gulf Stream Coach: 40 Years in the Making
Despite the “unthinkable” changes that have hit the RV industry over the last few years, there’s one thing that has kept Gulf Stream Coach on steady ground: good relationships. In fact, the Nappanee, Indiana-based manufacturer is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022. Phil Sarvari, the company’s president,...
WANE-TV
Downtown salon moving to West Jefferson for convenience and expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may be wondering what’s going in at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard at Randall Road, near the busy Jefferson Pointe shopping center, where earth movers, dump trucks and assorted heavy machinery are preparing for something new. It’s the future site of The...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Rain develops later Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A more humid weather day will develops showers and a few storms by afternoon into the evening. We will likely get a break from the rain late tonight but scattered showers and storm will return Sunday. Early next week will dry out with cooler temperatures.
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
WANE-TV
Waldron: Indiana public health investment would reap rewards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If the state of Indiana could put a dollar in a machine and get seven dollars back, feeding the machine would seem like a good idea. According to Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department Administrator and a member of the Governor’s Public Health Commission, that is exactly what the legislature should do with public health funding.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne outreach group repairs wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia. The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one. Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
cutoday.info
Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
WANE-TV
1700s come alive at the Old Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 1700s are coming alive next weekend at the Historic Old Fort for Post Miami – 1755. Learn more about what to expect during the free event in the interview above. Post Miami – 1755 both Saturday and Sunday next weekend. Both days...
WANE-TV
Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Festiv-ale set for August 27
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation next weekend will surely pique the interest of foodies alike. Fort Wayne Festiv-ale is Saturday, August 27 starting at 7:30 p.m., VIP ticket holders can enter the event at 6 p.m. The event is happening at the concourse at Parkview Field. Learn more about the event in the interview above, and click here to purchase tickets.
WANE-TV
Taste of the Arts set to return to downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend downtown comes alive with art and food, all combined for the annual Taste of the Arts Festival. Thanks to the help of the AWS Foundation, Taste of the Arts will also be more inclusive this year. Taste of the Arts is Saturday,...
WANE-TV
Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
WANE-TV
Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
