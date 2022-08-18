Read full article on original website
Pineville Labor Day Celebration announced
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2022 Pineville Labor Day Celebration was announced Tuesday, with activities and events set for the first weekend of September. Running from September 2nd to September 5th, the celebratory event will feature inflatables from JB inflatables for the kids to enjoy, along with a cornhole tournament in which participants can take home awards and prizes, as well as outdoor movie nights.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County family of eight rebuilds in wake of devastating flood
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A retired cardiac nurse and her husband stepped in to help raise their six grandchildren in what they believed to be their forever home. Now the Boner family is left cleaning up the devastation nearly a week after Monday's floods while praying for a break from the rain.
wchsnetwork.com
Campbells Creek school becomes community hub for flood supplies
CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — A school along Campbells Creek in Kanawha County is preparing to welcome students back next week while also helping families impacted by Monday’s flash flooding. The cafeteria at Mary Ingles Elementary School has been turned into a community hub of food, clothes, diapers, backpacks...
WSAZ
Panic Alert System coming to Kanawha County Schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the start of the school year in Kanawha County, school officials will begin work on a new safety measure to keep students safe in the classroom. The Board of Education voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to start the installation of a phone...
Metro News
DHHR updates latest COVID case numbers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active cases of COVID-19 jumped above the 3,000 mark again Friday, according to updated information released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR dashboard lists active cases at 3,009 with 861 newly confirmed cases and four additional deaths. The new deaths include...
Metro News
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
wchsnetwork.com
West Side shooting sends man to the hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm on Charleston’s West Side. Police said it happened at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Central Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be uncooperative in the...
West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”
Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WSAZ
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
wchstv.com
Private school opens doors in Montgomery with ribbon cutting ceremony
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Montgomery Preparatory Academy officials say they will cover the cost of their 2022 students' first year at the school, with potential for more help down the road, despite the uncertainty of the Hope Scholarship. The school, which sits on the property of the old...
marshall.edu
Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
WSAZ
Jurassic Quest is bringing prehistoric fun to Charleston, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jurassic Quest is roaring into Charleston this weekend for some prehistoric fun. Dino Trainer Bethany and Prehistoric Nick stopped by Studio 3 with a preview. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through...
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
Man shot in arm on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Charleston. Charleston Police say a man was shot in the arm on the 900 block of Central Ave. on Sunday morning. Kanawha Metro says the man was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made in this incident.
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sought by police taken into custody Friday
BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
WSAZ
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound. Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight. Police are working to find out where the shooting took place. At this time, there is no word on...
WSAZ
Man wanted for luring, driving away with children
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a man who lured two children into his SUV earlier this week and driving away with them. According to the Huntington Police Department, the incident started around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 5th Avenue West and 7th Street West.
