Fox 59
Cambridge City man dies in semi crash on I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Cambridge City, Indiana died Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 while driving a semi truck. Indiana State Police responded to the crash just after 8:45 a.m. and arrived on I-70 westbound near Shadeland Avenue to find a semi truck rolled over near the 88.4 mile marker.
Fox 59
1 dead after stabbing on Indy’s far eastside
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
Fox 59
Overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed inside a residence early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court on the report of a person shot. Officers...
Fox 59
Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol
A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. https://fox59.com/news/putnam-co-deputy-injured-in-crash-while-on-patrol/
Fox 59
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
Fox 59
Multi-generational home to be built in Indy's Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood
Multi-generational home to be built in Indy's Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. Multi-generational home to be built in Indy’s Martindale-Brightwood …. Indianapolis man arrested after child sexually assaulted …. The first ever live shot in a hot tub with turkey …. Indiana farmers hope for ‘strong safety net’ in next …...
Fox 59
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
Fox 59
Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
Fox 59
Few showers & storms hang around through the end of the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – A few showers & downpours impacted portions of Central Indiana on Saturday with highs reaching our average of 84 degrees. A low pressure system and cold front exist to our west and will eventually work through the state tomorrow. This will keep rain chances in the forecast for another 24 hours.
Fox 59
Steady return to mid summer weather ahead this week
INDIANAPOLIS – After scattered rainfall throughout the evening, improving weather will come by the start of the work week. The next big story will not just be drier weather, but a return to summer-like heat!. Clearing up on Monday. Clouds will still win out the sky as we wake...
Fox 59
“Stands up for recovery” event being held this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS- The Salvation Army Harbor Light Center treats Hoosiers struggling with addiction. An inaugural motorcycle ride “Stands up for Recovery” is happening Saturday to raise money fund scholarships for people who are seeking addition treatment at the center. Caroyln Kaflik, Lead Counselor for Traditional Housing, and Andrew Gaddie,...
Fox 59
Celebrating Indiana’s only president
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!. Benjamin Harrison Presidential...
