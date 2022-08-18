INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.

