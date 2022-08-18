Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee City Council passes THC moratorium
The Shakopee City Council passed a citywide moratorium on the sale of THC products at its Aug. 16 meeting. The motion passed 4-1, with Councilor Jay Whiting voting against. The moratorium prohibits the sale of THC products in Shakopee until Dec. 31, though it can end sooner if city leaders choose to repeal it or come to a solution before that end date.
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
fox9.com
25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday...
ccxmedia.org
Police Finding Handguns Modified to Become Automatic Weapons
Law enforcement agencies are seeing a scary new trend of criminals turning handguns into automatic weapons. Local police are investigating several recent shootings, where a significant amount of shell casings were found at the scene. Officials believe the shooters might have used a device that turns ordinary handguns into fully automatic weapons.
fox9.com
George Floyd witness to invoke the fifth again
A key witness in George Floyd's murder plans to plead the fifth during the next trial connected to Floyd's killing. Morries Hall, who was in the car with Floyd moments before he died, will not testify during the upcoming state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.
Victor Butler charged in Uptown shooting that left man injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 29-year-old man is charged in connection to a shooting in Uptown in January that left a man injured.Victor Jerome Butler was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police arrived at a bar on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue to find a man on the floor bleeding from a gunshot wound.Witnesses said the man had gotten into an argument with Butler earlier in the night, but the two had gone separate ways. However, Butler returned and encouraged the man to come outside, at which point he pulled out his gun and allegedly shot him several times before leaving on foot.The man was shot three times in the leg and required emergency surgery, documents say.A nationwide warrant was issued for Butler, as law enforcement do now know where he is. There is another active warrant out for Butler in connection to an unrelated case.
Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
Washington Examiner
Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated
White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Rush City prison promotes violence
Recently a close friend of mine committed suicide. Peace and love, Derreck. He was young and had a release date, which confused a lot of people. It tells you that you never know what a person is really going through on the inside. Prison is a mental matrix...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz issues extradition warrant for 2007 shooting suspect arrested in Florida
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of shooting suspect Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Akbar, 34, who is accused of participating in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul, was apprehended in...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Kids Donate Lemonade Stand Money to Police K-9
Jack and Liam Henry donated the money earned from their neighborhood lemonade stand to the Maple Grove Canine Program. “We’ve been wanting to do it for lots of years and we finally did it,” said Jack Henry, age 9. Over the course of the week, they raised $64....
willmarradio.com
Floyd friend won't testify at upcoming trial of two ex-cops
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A friend who was with George Floyd when he was killed has, for a second time, invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid testifying in the upcoming trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting. The Star-Tribune reports that Morries Lester Hall also took the Fifth at the trial of Derek Chauvin. Chauvin’s attorney said Hall’s testimony could have revealed that Floyd used drugs before the deadly encounter with Minneapolis police.
bulletin-news.com
Man Accused In Mall Of America Shooting Booked In Cook County Jail
The suspect in the earlier this month shooting inside the Mall of America has been formally lodged in the Cook County Jail. The Minneapolis-based Shamar Alon Lark, 21, was apprehended on August 12 at around 2:30 p.m. during a traffic check by the Chicago FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Rashad Jamal May, 23, of Burnsville, was also taken into custody.
Man charged with arson for allegedly lighting SUV on fire in Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 22-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly lighting an SUV on fire that belonged to woman with whom he had a relationship. Kingston Sebastian Gaulden Jr., of Minneapolis, is charged in Hennepin County with one count of second-degree arson in connection to the Wednesday incident in Northeast Minneapolis. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, several people saw him drive on the 400 block of Harrison Street Northeast, where he parked the vehicle in the middle of the road, got out, lit something on fire, and threw...
Man seriously hurt after a shootout in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was critically injured in a shootout Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South, in the city's Ventura Village neighborhood. Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from "potentially life-threatening" gunshot wounds, police said. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Investigators say it appears the man was walking to his car when he was approached by a group of three men, one of whom pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys and phone. The man tried to run but one of the men in the group shot at him. The man pulled out a gun and returned fire, but was struck in the exchange. The group of men fled the area, possibly in a vehicle, police said.Later, a man with gunshot wounds arrived at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in south Minneapolis. Investigators are working to determine if the man, who is expected to survive, was involved in the shootout. So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.
Shauwna Campbell, Nicollet Mall shooting victim, dies from injuries
MINNEAPOLIS -- A young woman has died 10 days after being shot at 9th Street and Nicollet Mall on Aug. 10, Minneapolis police announced Saturday.Shauwna Campbell, 25, was a mother to two children: 6-year-old Elysia and 2-year-old Charles, Jr.In an interview with WCCO, the victim's mother spoke out about gun violence."You look at the news and that's all you hear now is somebody getting shot. And then it's women shooting now, it used to be the guys, the gang members, but now it's females doing it, and not caring," said Margaret Daniels.Hennepin County attorneys charged Perisha Young, 23, with attempted murder and first-degree assault for the incident.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance cameras captured Campbell and Young arguing. Someone stepped in to stop the argument when Young could be seen pulling a gun out of her purse, taking several steps toward Campbell, and shooting her at close range.Young faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.Campbell's death marks the 59th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.
bulletin-news.com
After Jogger Struck In Maplewood, Driver Receives Summons
According to Police Chief Jim DeVaul, the driver of the vehicle that struck the jogger at the junction in Maplewood on Friday night will receive a ticket. The victim, who is 20 years old, is now receiving treatment for critical wounds. On Friday night, police had informed locals through Nixle:...
boreal.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending August 15, 2022. Aug. 8th: Robert Allen Whitehead II, 48 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Benton Co. on two Wright Co. warrants - 3rd degree DWI. Hussein Jama Adan, 23 of St Paul was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - financial card fraud & Washington Co. warrant for giving Peace Officer false name. Lisa Marie Strum, 55 of Shoreview was arrested in Clearwater - charge of 3rd degree DWI. Aribella Faye Peirce, 20 of Maple Grove was arrested in Maple Grove - charge of theft.
Father of Eli Hart files wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County employees
The father of 6-year-old Eli Hart, who was shot and killed by his mother in May, according to charges, has named two Dakota County employees in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from a custody battle over his son prior to his death. Tory Hart filed the lawsuit in...
