Charlotte, NC

Backpacks filled with love & lessons on staying safe this school year

By Will Lewis
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Families started gathering at the Albemarle Road Recreation Center a half hour before the doors opened.

Organizers say they want to ensure students have everything they need when returning to the classroom post-pandemic.

Mr. Worldwide: Mooresville PE teacher takes trip around the globe

That includes tissues, hand sanitizer, and masks. Items were not part of the regular backpack giveaway for Promise Youth Development. Executive director Tesha Boyd says everyone needs to pivot to protect students like every school district.

“Covid impacted the world, and we’re no strangers to it,” said Boyd. “So, with our youth being out of school and doing online learning for two years, it really impacted them socially and emotionally.”

This is the 5th year for the giveaway, and the smiles are just as bright for students from kindergarten to high school.

“Every backpack has been packed with love,” added Boyd. “And we want to love on the community.”

Not only are students getting pencils and paper.

For some, there are lessons on how to protect themselves, not from COVID, but from violence that has continued to grow in the halls of area schools.

“Violence is top of mind every day,” says Boyd. “Every minute of the day for the kids we serve.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers helped with the giveaway.

The department also informed parents on how to prepare students for the school year, from locking up guns to watching social media pages for threats. An issue the department takes seriously.

“Parents, please be aware of your child’s social media,” said sergeant Crystal Fletcher with CMPD. “What they are posting, what their friends are posting, and talk to them about being respectful and considerate.”

Promise Youth Development workers say they plan to work with CMPD on this and even teach students ways to keep safe.

“We teach who you are, knowing how to respond to problems before it becomes a conflict,” says Boyd. “And knowing what your place is. Take a second to think about what I am going to do.”

