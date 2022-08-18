Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City Press
Bryant’s 4-TD game launches Wolves past Falcons
BLOUNTVILLE — The West Ridge football team hit the repeat button Friday night. For the second time in as many seasons, the Wolves opened with a thumping of non-conference foe Volunteer — this time the final was 41-6 — and a senior star had a big game.
Kingsport Times-News
First game: Question marks abound for Hilltoppers, Cyclones
For the first time in quite a while, there seem to be more questions than answers for the annual season opener between Science Hill and Elizabethton. “Our team is different and Elizabethton is going to be different,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “They have been settling in the last three or four years, but have different people now. And we have to look different because we’re not going to throw the ball 80% of the time.”
cartercountysports.com
Cyclones Unable To Rally Past Hilltoppers
Elizabethton came up short on Friday night. The Cyclones dropped a 17-7 decision to Science Hill inside Citizens Bank Stadium in the season opener. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak against the Hilltoppers. It was a battle from the opening kick. Elizabethton moved the ball on the opening drive...
Kingsport Times-News
Pioneers win wild one with Patriots
BLUFF CITY — Talk about fans getting bang for their buck!. David Crockett traveled to Sullivan East on Friday night for a mutual season opener. When all was said and done in this three-hour-plus marathon, the teams had combined for 87 points on 13 touchdowns, which included back-to-back kickoff returns for TDs and two interceptions returned for scores.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: J.I. Burton Jamboree
Four Southwest Virginia teams gathered in Norton on Friday night for a preseason warmup at the J.I. Burton Jamboree. Wise Central finished the night 2-0 with a 3-0 win over Patrick Henry and a 7 -0 win over J.I. Burton. The Raiders finished 1-1 on the night with a win 15-10 over John Battle. Patrick Henry defeated John Battle 27-7 to round out the action.
Kingsport Times-News
Mays takes two during Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend
BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition, but Bobby Mays extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway during Fan Appreciation Weekend. The Jonesborough racer battled with nephew Marcus Mays to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad, Bobby’s brother Jeff Mays, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
Kingsport Times-News
UT athletic director predicts sports success at regional United Way kickoff
BRISTOL, Va. — University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White has predicted UT athletics will improve to be among the tops in the nation, not just in football but through all 20 sports at the university. And White, who was serenaded on Friday on the Virginia side of the...
Kingsport Times-News
Prep roundup: Daniel Boone pulls out thriller against West Ridge
GRAY — Daniel Boone rallied from a set down to take a five-set thriller 21-25, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 15-13 over West Ridge on Thursday night at Snyder Gym. As every set went down to the wire, Kyleigh Bacon paced the Lady ’Blazers with 10 kills and 14 digs. Grace Misciagna provided seven kills and Allie Davis was credited with 25 digs. Addison Dietz had 19 assists and 18 digs, while Abbie Huff finished with 13 digs.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU reveals details of women's basketball coach's contract
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s contract with new women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown is not yet finalized, but the university did release her “notice of appointment” outlining what will be in the contract. Brown, who replaced Simon Harris, will receive a base...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Gate City tunes up for season with benefit win over Virginia High
BRISTOL, Va. — It was a benefit game, but it still was a measuring stick for Gate City. Senior Ethan Fleming rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, all in the first half, to help set the pace early in the Blue Devils’ 33-28 preseason victory over Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday.
Kingsport Times-News
Column: Targeting rules process needs to be upgraded
In the aftermath of the targeting foul against a Science Hill football player in Friday night’s game at Elizabethton, there has been debate on social media about the play. But the focus shouldn’t be on whether it was a dirty hit.
Kingsport Times-News
Providence embarking on Division II adventure
Providence Academy is taking off on a new adventure, being part of the TSSAA for the first time. The Knights will compete in Division II, the private school level. Here is a look at their fall sports.
Kingsport Times-News
Six Hampton High School students earn bronze medal in national SkillsUSA Quiz Bowl competition.
HAMPTON — An old saying about college sports dynasties is that they don’t rebuild, they reload. That can also be said about Hampton High School, a small school back in the mountains, far from the metropolitan areas of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The school has long been a dominant force in state championship meets in SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association. The school is also making its presence felt at national competition. It seems younger students continue to do well in state and national competition when the school’s champion upperclassman graduate and move on to engineering and architectural programs in colleges and universities in the region.
Kingsport Times-News
Unaka students gain 3rd and 6th place finishes in national SkillsUSA competition
ELIZABETHTON — After winning gold medals in SkillsUSA competition at the state level this year, Unaka High School students Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan enjoyed another successful week at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta. McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal. Jarnigan reached the medal...
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
Kingsport Times-News
‘Sunday with Friends’ continues with Tanya Carroll Richardson
ABINGDON — Tanya Carroll Richardson will speak Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon as the “Sunday with Friends” program continues. The “Sunday with Friends” writer series is sponsored by Friends of the Washington County Public...
Kingsport Times-News
The Appalachian Fair kicks off on Monday
GRAY — The 96th annual Appalachian Fair kicks off on Monday and organizers promise the regional event will live up to this year’s theme: “Acres of Fun.”. The fair will wrap up on Saturday and features amusement rides, agricultural exhibits and live music on the main stage every night beginning at 8.
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
Kingsport Times-News
Wild West love coming to Jonesborough Repertory Theatre
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present Annie Get Your Gun, running Aug. 26 to Sept. 11. This western musical features some of the best-known songs by Irving Berlin, like “Anything You Can Do” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business.”. The popular love story, based on...
