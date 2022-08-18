Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
Kingsport Times-News
BTES named a TVA EnergyRight Top Performer
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 when it comes to helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs. EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and...
radio7media.com
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
August 18 - 24, 2022. To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction...
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
thunder1320.com
Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot
Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions.”
Kingsport Times-News
Getting around: This week's TDOT construction projects in Northeast Tennessee
To help in your travels throughout the region in the coming week, consult this listing of Tennessee Department of Transportation road construction projects for Northeast Tennessee. Motorists are reminded to be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, to expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in the affected...
Tennessee Woman's Biscuit Craving Leads To $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky player said she was "yelling and carrying on" when she saw she won.
newstalk941.com
Human Error Leads To County Voters Participating In Gainesboro Election
Candidates for Gainesboro Aldermen have until the beginning of next week to challenge the certification of the August election after the state acknowledged human error in balloting. Voters in the Jackson County Utility District precinct receive either a city or county ballot depending on their address. Jackson County Election Administrator...
Live in Tennessee? Can you pinpoint where on a map?
Live in Tennessee? Could you pinpoint where? It seems like a simple question, but one you should be prepared for, especially in the event of severe weather.
TheHorse.com
Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee
On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee
There's a new federal Farm Bill coming in 2023 that could change what hemp looks like in Tennessee.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery
Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
WSMV
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
Grundy County Herald
Board denies mayor’s request
The Grundy County Board of Education would not agree to allow Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady to add an item to last week’s board meeting. Brady was seeking the board’s approval of the transfer of property initially donated to Miracle on the Mountain. Brady is hoping to acquire a $4.5 million grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield to help complete the first phase of the long awaited recreational park and center.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
Suspect on the run after pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol in Monroe County
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A person is on the run following a pursuit on I-75 in Monroe County. Thursday night, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee at mile marker 45 on I-75 for a traffic violation. According to THP, the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling North on […]
Kingsport Times-News
Chloe Connor returns from the 2022 USA Softball All American Games
Eighth grader Chloe Connor has returned from representing Tennessee at the 2022 USA Softball All American Games. Last week, the Indian Trail student traveled to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to participate in the 2022 USA Softball All American games. The tournament featured softball players in the 12u category that were handpicked at regional tryouts around the United States.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee Democrats want the US Department of Justice to be a part of election voting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Democrats are making good on their election night promise to bring high-powered legal eagles into the Shelby County election process. Action News 5 has learned the U.S. Department of Justice has been asked to get involved. Local democrats were not pleased with the August 4 election, questioning the integrity of the vote counting, the lack of paper receipts at the polls, and extra postage being required on absentee ballots. Now with eigtty-two days until the November election, they’ve asked federal authorities to intervene.
Couple accused of breaking into, stealing from TN church on first date; Claim they wanted to play a piano
A couple's first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.
