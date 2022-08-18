ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Investigation continues after three-year-old child dies in Fort Smith

By Rebecca Brown
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith child who died after being left inside a car was just three-years-old. KNWA/FOX24 spoke to Fort Smith police on August 17, as well as the child’s parents.

Beyond the child’s age, police were unable to release much more information.

KNWA/FOX24 talked to neighbors along Boone Avenue, where the child was pulled from the car. They didn’t want to go on camera, but one man said the child was a little boy who he had just seen playing around the neighborhood.

KNWA/FOX24 also talked to the child’s father who confirmed he was the one who broke the window of the car to get his child out.

Fort Smith Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell would not confirm those details.

Police did say it appears the child died of heat-related issues but the medical examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death.

That will be a critical piece of information as police continue to investigate what happened.

