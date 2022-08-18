Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in Greensboro
The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family Farm
Greensboro 8-year-old saves grandfather’s life
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother said her 8-year-old son saved his grandfather from drowning, and he barely even knows how to swim. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Terrace at Olde Battleground Apartments. Christian Matos and his grandfather do lots of things together, so it wasn’t unusual for the two to go to […]
Back-to-School Rally | Heads Up Barbers vs. the Guilford Co. Sheriff’s Office and firefighters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sheriff Danny Rogers and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Heads Up barbershop Sunday for their 7th annual Back-to-School Rally. They are giving out free backpacks and school supplies for the youth at the Fieldhouse of the Greensboro Coliseum, located on 1921 West Gate City Boulevard.
How Guilford County school is keeping high school football safe for students, spectators
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
2 dead, 1 critical after NC neighborhood shootings an hour apart
Three people were hit in the shootings less than a mile and about an hour apart, police said.
Meet Robert Hill, our MVP behind the team
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — "I don't really know ... I have been infatuated by images. And I bought my first film camera back in the mid to late 70s. And it just went from there..." Robert Hill said. Hill is a North Carolina sports photographer and he's our MVP behind...
Triad sheriffs pay respects to fallen Wake County deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. — Loved ones said goodbye to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Friday. Hundreds came to his funeral in Raleigh. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Among the mourners, several Triad law enforcement members showed their support for the department. Forsyth, Rockingham...
Meet the North Carolina Zoo’s gorilla troop!
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There have been some changes to the gorilla troop at the North Carolina Zoo. The group went from seven to five and is now made up of all males. It’s an effort to boost the overall population in zoos across the country. Shannon Smith...
Police identify pedestrian struck, killed on US 421 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man who was struck and killed Friday on US 421 in Winston-Salem. According to police, Dylan Shane Chavis was crossing the southbound lanes of US 421 near Linville Road around 1 a.m. when he was hit and killed. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative […]
SWAT presence, crisis negotiation in Clemmons, 1 dead
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a crisis negotiation that required the presence of SWAT on Saturday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a home on the 6000 block of Styers Ferry Road to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, further […]
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on E. Devonshire St. in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot dead and another man was injured in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a report about a shooting around 2:22 a.m. to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street. When officers arrived, they found...
Forsyth County, Mebane nab North Carolina investment grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Forsyth County and the city of Mebane are the areas of the Piedmont Triad that will benefit from the latest distribution of grants from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. Gov. Roy Cooper in a release Thursday announced 15 grants for local governments that would provide $4,278,230. Cooper said these projects […]
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital with serious injury, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers located one gunshot victim with a […]
Comments / 12