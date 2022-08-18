ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Greensboro 8-year-old saves grandfather’s life

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother said her 8-year-old son saved his grandfather from drowning, and he barely even knows how to swim. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Terrace at Olde Battleground Apartments. Christian Matos and his grandfather do lots of things together, so it wasn’t unusual for the two to go to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Education
Winston-salem, NC
Education
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Forsyth County, NC
Sports
WXII 12

1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Meet Robert Hill, our MVP behind the team

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — "I don't really know ... I have been infatuated by images. And I bought my first film camera back in the mid to late 70s. And it just went from there..." Robert Hill said. Hill is a North Carolina sports photographer and he's our MVP behind...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Parkland College#Aau Junior Olympic Games#Olympics#Android#Highschoolsports#Triad#Parkland High School#Aau
WFMY NEWS2

Triad sheriffs pay respects to fallen Wake County deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. — Loved ones said goodbye to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Friday. Hundreds came to his funeral in Raleigh. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Among the mourners, several Triad law enforcement members showed their support for the department. Forsyth, Rockingham...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

Meet the North Carolina Zoo’s gorilla troop!

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There have been some changes to the gorilla troop at the North Carolina Zoo. The group went from seven to five and is now made up of all males. It’s an effort to boost the overall population in zoos across the country. Shannon Smith...
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

SWAT presence, crisis negotiation in Clemmons, 1 dead

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a crisis negotiation that required the presence of SWAT on Saturday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a home on the 6000 block of Styers Ferry Road to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, further […]
CLEMMONS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Forsyth County, Mebane nab North Carolina investment grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Forsyth County and the city of Mebane are the areas of the Piedmont Triad that will benefit from the latest distribution of grants from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. Gov. Roy Cooper in a release Thursday announced 15 grants for local governments that would provide $4,278,230. Cooper said these projects […]
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Airy News

Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
GREENSBORO, NC
macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy