Prep football: Spartans start season with loss at Wausau West
WAUSAU, Wis. — The Superior Spartans gained a foothold but not a victory in the second half of their season opener on Friday at Wausau West. After going to the halftime break down 26-0, the visitors dug in their heels defensively and started moving the ball on offense, but that was only enough to limit the Warriors to a 33-13 win.
Prep girls golf: With large team, Spartans look to gain experience
Returning starters: Senior Brooke Lindberg; juniors Autumn Cooper, Samantha Mosack, Claire Farnham and Ally Zembo; and sophomores Brynn Johnson, Annabel Manion, Maggie Mueller, Ava Hirvela, Meara Moen, Abby Seacotte and Tara Stratton. “We graduated seven seniors last year so we will lean on Brynn and Autumn quite a bit this...
Prep football: Tigers start fast and roll past Oredockers
MAPLE — Northwestern running back Tanner Kaufman was walking off the field Friday, Aug. 19, when he saw Tigers quarterback Luke Sedin being interviewed and decided to chime in. “That’s the best quarterback in the conference right there,” Kaufman said. After Friday’s performance, it’s hard to argue....
Northwoods League: Huskies’ broadcasters aim for the big leagues
DULUTH — The Duluth Huskies have long touted the Northwoods League as a conduit to Major League Baseball but this year the team’s interns had the opportunity to show their skills off to a different big league. For years, the Northwoods League has streamed all its games through...
Douglas County area golf scores for Aug. 19
Standings: Korich/Matheson, 73.5; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 73; Sislo/Carlson, 69; Braman/Braman, 69; Kurkkinen/T. Henning, 67; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 66; Nelson/Pendelton, 63.5; McIvor/West, 63.5; B. Jardine/Engbloom/K. Nelson, 61.5; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 59.5; McLean/Darker, 59; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 58.5; St. George/Gulbrandson, 57.5; Kangas/Hensen, 52.5; Hickock/Craig, 45.5; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 29.5. Low men's scores: T. Matheson, 40;...
Dispatches from Douglas County: Travel posters, school lawsuits, prep golf and more
SUPERIOR — While the recent rain put a damper on outdoor activities for most, photographer Jed Carlson took a walk through Billings Park between rain showers and found lots of activity among the animals there. Here are more stories for you to check out:. Becoming ubiquitous. Washburn artist Jamey...
Bigger than yours: Green Bay, Twin Ports both claim to have nation's largest freshwater estuary
DULUTH — You could call it a friendly rivalry, but both the Twin Ports and Green Bay make competing claims about the magnificent size of their respective estuaries. In an introduction to a river restoration initiative, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asserts: “At 12,000 acres, the St. Louis Estuary is the largest freshwater estuary in North America and is the headwaters of the Great Lakes.”
Leonard M. Peterson
Leonard M. Peterson, age 90, of Gordon, WI, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. Leonard Marvin Peterson was born December 22, 1931, in Bruno, MN the son of Peter and Myrtle (Johnson) Peterson. Leonard was raised in the Bruno, MN area and attended school in Askov, MN. He graduated from high school in Askov and then joined the U.S. Marines on March 19, 1952. While in the service, Leonard earned the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on Marcy 18, 1954 and then moved to Superior, WI where he went to work for the public works department. On September 3, 1955, Leonard was joined in marriage to Patricia G. Peterson in Superior. Leonard and Patricia made their home in Superior, and Leonard continued with the public works department where he worked himself up to the position of Director of Public Works. He retired in the late 1980s and several years later moved to Gordon, WI where he renovated a cabin into their permanent home. Leonard enjoyed deer and bird hunting, fishing, and going to Lake Havasu City in Arizona during the winter months.
Boardwalk column: Temporary county highway closures set
SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Highway Department has announced a series of upcoming road closures. Motorists should seek alternate routes during the listed dates and times below. Please call the highway department at 715-374-2575 with questions or concerns. Douglas County Highway K in South Range will close Wednesday, Aug....
