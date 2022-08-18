Leonard M. Peterson, age 90, of Gordon, WI, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. Leonard Marvin Peterson was born December 22, 1931, in Bruno, MN the son of Peter and Myrtle (Johnson) Peterson. Leonard was raised in the Bruno, MN area and attended school in Askov, MN. He graduated from high school in Askov and then joined the U.S. Marines on March 19, 1952. While in the service, Leonard earned the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on Marcy 18, 1954 and then moved to Superior, WI where he went to work for the public works department. On September 3, 1955, Leonard was joined in marriage to Patricia G. Peterson in Superior. Leonard and Patricia made their home in Superior, and Leonard continued with the public works department where he worked himself up to the position of Director of Public Works. He retired in the late 1980s and several years later moved to Gordon, WI where he renovated a cabin into their permanent home. Leonard enjoyed deer and bird hunting, fishing, and going to Lake Havasu City in Arizona during the winter months.

