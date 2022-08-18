ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alison Brie Opens Up About ‘GLOW’ Cancellation By Netflix: “It’s The Great Heartbreak Of My Career”

Alison Brie is opening up about GLOW getting canceled by Netflix almost two years later. The actor has moved on to other projects but the show about female wrestlers still has a special place in her heart. “It’s the great heartbreak of my career,” Brie told Decider about the show getting cut by the streamer. “But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it — maybe more than anything I’ve worked on! — and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show.” Netflix had picked up GLOW...
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
