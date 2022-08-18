Read full article on original website
Alison Brie Opens Up About ‘GLOW’ Cancellation By Netflix: “It’s The Great Heartbreak Of My Career”
Alison Brie is opening up about GLOW getting canceled by Netflix almost two years later. The actor has moved on to other projects but the show about female wrestlers still has a special place in her heart. “It’s the great heartbreak of my career,” Brie told Decider about the show getting cut by the streamer. “But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it — maybe more than anything I’ve worked on! — and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show.” Netflix had picked up GLOW...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
