Central Illinois Proud
How yards are uniting the East Bluff community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Through a new yard contest, the community is coming together to highlight the beauty of Peoria’s East Bluff. With constant negative news in the community, a new initiative is working to change that. “It’s like therapy, it gets his mind off things. The more...
Central Illinois Proud
How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley University welcomes students on move-in day
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University welcomed over 1,000 incoming freshmen in preparation for the start of the 2022 fall semester. Many incoming students said they were nervous yet excited to start a new chapter in their life. To help with the transition, Bradley Greek life spent the day helping students unpack and bring boxes up to rooms.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation. Hazardous household waste collection cancelled for …. Inaugural Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day to …. Central Illinois Newsday: Honoring World Honey Bee …. Central Illinois Newsday: Honoring World Honey Bee …. Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking …. Coroner identifies...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sandy’s Drive-In
Sandy’s Drive-In brings back fond, fun and tasty memories to most Peorian’s who were living here when we had several of the unique hamburger drive-in restaurants in operation in this city. The one I remember the best was the Sandy’s across from Sheridan Village. I have a lot...
No weekend urgent care at Sports Vet Medical Center
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends. They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.” The hours changed on August 15 and their […]
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested after truck crashes into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A police chase led to a truck crashing into the Peoria Civic Center early Saturday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were flagged down near Main Street and Madison Avenue at approximately 4:05 a.m. and were told about a man sitting in a truck and flashing a gun.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to...
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries reported in Bloomington House fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house fire near Indiana Street and Erickson Avenue Saturday. According to a Bloomington fire press release, fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of the house at approximately 12:11 p.m. Medic 4 arrived on the...
Champaign Fire Department responds to fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they are responding to a working fire at 114 Kenwood Rd. This is an ongoing situation. Update to the situation: CFD said there was no fire to respond to once they arrived. “It was not a fire, but […]
Central Illinois Proud
Fire causes thousands in damage to Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home in the area of S. Easton Avenue and W. Humboldt Street suffered thousands of dollars in damages due to an early morning fire. Just before 2 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the home and found heavy black smoke from the front door and second-story window.
Central Illinois Proud
Looking back: 6 years since explosion in Canton
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Almost six years ago, the town of Canton was rocked with an explosion that destroyed the Canton Opera House, killing one and injured 11 others. Since Nov. 16, 2016, the town has rebuilt and stuck together during hard times. Advanced Rehab owns the building located...
hoiabc.com
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
Central Illinois Proud
Head to a local Dunkin’ for Cop on a Rooftop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local law enforcement is raising money for Special Olympics Illinois in a unique way. Officers from various departments scaled Dunkin’ Donut buildings to show they do more than traffic stops and solve crimes. The display is raising money for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch...
Treasurer’s unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairgoers bought 250 lots of unclaimed property in an auction at the state fair on Saturday. To file a claim for unclaimed property, you can visit this website.
Central Illinois Proud
Artists prep for Washington Fine Arts Fair
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of artists are setting up their booths for the 14th annual Washington Fine Arts Festival. The festival will feature more than 40 local artists, live music, food, craft beer and wine. “This is all local art all from around the state. Just local people...
foxillinois.com
Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
Central Illinois Proud
Pitbull dead after biting Peoria police officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dog is dead after biting a Peoria police officer Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were helping retrieve property near Aiken Avenue and Warren Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. While trying to make contact with the resident, officers could hear a dog acting aggressively inside the residence.
