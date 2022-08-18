ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Motorcyclist died in Lancaster County accident: Police

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police say that a motorcyclist has died after a Saturday night accident in Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The crash between a car and a motorcycle...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate shooting at Dauphin County Walmart

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter on Grayson Road off Route 322 in Dauphin County. Police say the shooting, which occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, was an isolated incident between two people. Get daily...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County Crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
West Lampeter Township, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Lampeter, PA
local21news.com

Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday

A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Middletown Borough Police look for missing 12-year-old female

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Middletown Borough Police Department is currently looking for a missing 12-year-old juvenile female. Police say that the juvenile is described by her guardian as a light skinned black female, with pig tails, pierced ears (but no current piercings). It was reported by police...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Musser And Cliff
FOX 43

Police locate missing teen safely

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Aug. 8: Police announced the teen returned safely to his home. Previously: Police are searching for a missing teen in Lower Paxton Township. Pramis Bhattarai, 16, was last seen at home around 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Lower Paxton Township Police. He is described...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

One wounded in York shooting Saturday: reports

A shooting in York City late Saturday afternoon left one person wounded, according to several media reports. The incident was reported near the intersection of West Market Street and Richland Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police closed down a portion of West Market Street to investigate, according to...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in York

The York County Coroner says one man died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man hit another vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light. The coroner says this set off a chain of events, causing other vehicles to be impacted.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police responding to York City shooting

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
YORK, PA
WGAL

1 wounded in York shooting

Police in York are investigating a shooting. According to emergency dispatchers, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The shooting was in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. They say one person was taken to the hospital.
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy