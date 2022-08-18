Read full article on original website
Related
Update: Missing woman in York County located safe
Pennsylvania State Police in York County say a missing woman they were looking for has been located safe.
abc27.com
Motorcyclist died in Lancaster County accident: Police
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police say that a motorcyclist has died after a Saturday night accident in Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The crash between a car and a motorcycle...
abc27.com
Police investigate shooting at Dauphin County Walmart
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter on Grayson Road off Route 322 in Dauphin County. Police say the shooting, which occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, was an isolated incident between two people. Get daily...
local21news.com
One killed in York County Crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
Update: One person died in York County crash
One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday.
Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday
A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
local21news.com
Middletown Borough Police look for missing 12-year-old female
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Middletown Borough Police Department is currently looking for a missing 12-year-old juvenile female. Police say that the juvenile is described by her guardian as a light skinned black female, with pig tails, pierced ears (but no current piercings). It was reported by police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police locate missing teen safely
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Aug. 8: Police announced the teen returned safely to his home. Previously: Police are searching for a missing teen in Lower Paxton Township. Pramis Bhattarai, 16, was last seen at home around 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Lower Paxton Township Police. He is described...
Coroner called to crash in York County
The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
fox29.com
Woman shot in the head, man shoots himself during arrest in Berks County, police say
Police were trying the save a woman's life when they say her shooter turned the gun on himself. The 55-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived at the 100 block Park Avenue in Reading on Saturday. A 40-year-old man, identified as the shooter, was also located on the scene.
4-year-old safe after he’s reported missing in Lehigh County, state police say (UPDATE)
A 4-year-old reported missing Friday in Lehigh County was found safe, Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Trooper Nathan Branosky said. State police at Fogelsville had issued a missing endangered person advisory for the boy after he was last seen in Lower Macungie Township. Police then canceled the advisory. “Police believe this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One wounded in York shooting Saturday: reports
A shooting in York City late Saturday afternoon left one person wounded, according to several media reports. The incident was reported near the intersection of West Market Street and Richland Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police closed down a portion of West Market Street to investigate, according to...
Part of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed due to crash
All lanes have been closed on Route 30 eastbound due to a multiple vehicle crash. The incident occurred between the Mountville and Centerville Road exits in West Hempfield Township. PennLive will have more updates as they become available.
WGAL
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in York
The York County Coroner says one man died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man hit another vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light. The coroner says this set off a chain of events, causing other vehicles to be impacted.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
18-Month-Old Airlifted From Delivery Truck Crash In Lancaster County (DEVELOPING)
An 18-month-old child was hit by a delivery truck in Lancaster County on Thursday, August 18, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened near the area of Philadelphia Pike and Plank Road in Salisbury Township just before 10 a.m., according to dispatch. A medical helicopter was called to the scene,...
Police responding to York City shooting
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
WGAL
1 wounded in York shooting
Police in York are investigating a shooting. According to emergency dispatchers, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The shooting was in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. They say one person was taken to the hospital.
WGAL
Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 at Route 74 (Queen Street) Bridge in York County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that lane restrictions will be implemented this week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. The restrictions will be in place so PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa., can verify...
Comments / 0