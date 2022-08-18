ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Fox 19

Man arrested after running onto Tri-State school property with an ax

MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested Tuesday after he ran onto Madeira High School property with an ax. Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, the man, 32-year-old Eliyah Yirasel, was working behind the counter at Jimmy John’s on Montgomery Road, according to Madeira Police Chief David Schaefer. While Yirasel...
MADEIRA, OH
Fox 19

Second suspect arrested in connection with West End murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the West End on July 31. Frank Bracey-Turner, 38, has now been arrested for the murder of 44-year-old Aaron Zander, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Ronneceia McCrary, 37, was arrested earlier in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1-year-old’s death was preventable, grandmother says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy continues, his grandmother says he could still be alive if his mother would have gotten him the medical attention he needed sooner. Darnell Gamble, 1, died on Aug. 5 after arriving at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
EDGEWOOD, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

