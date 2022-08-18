Read full article on original website
Cincinnati: Shooting In East Price Hill Under Investigation
Fox 19
Man arrested after running onto Tri-State school property with an ax
MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested Tuesday after he ran onto Madeira High School property with an ax. Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, the man, 32-year-old Eliyah Yirasel, was working behind the counter at Jimmy John’s on Montgomery Road, according to Madeira Police Chief David Schaefer. While Yirasel...
Fox 19
Second suspect arrested in connection with West End murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the West End on July 31. Frank Bracey-Turner, 38, has now been arrested for the murder of 44-year-old Aaron Zander, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Ronneceia McCrary, 37, was arrested earlier in the...
Fox 19
North College Hill police search for arson suspect after home torched
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - North College Hill police are searching for a suspect in connection with an arson investigation. The home on Goodman Avenue was set on fire on Aug. 15, according to Hamilton County court documents. The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was outside when the fire...
Fox 19
1-year-old’s death was preventable, grandmother says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy continues, his grandmother says he could still be alive if his mother would have gotten him the medical attention he needed sooner. Darnell Gamble, 1, died on Aug. 5 after arriving at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to...
Fox 19
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.
WLWT 5
Police: Man sustains serious injuries after being shot in leg in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Price Hill. Police say the shooting happened on Woodlawn Avenue, near Warsaw Avenue. Officials say a man in his late 30s was shot in the leg several times and was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.
WLWT 5
Justice for boy left alone on Colerain Township road could come via plea agreement
CINCINNATI — Doorbell cameras captured what happened after police said Heather Adkins drove her son named Thomas to Colerain Township and dropped him off, leaving the 5-year-old all alone. Thankfully, on that rainy night in February, people in a passing car noticed Thomas and called for help. "I just...
At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Clement Avenue...
Fox 19
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township Sunday morning was killed by a passing vehicle, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says 38-year-old Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when he got into...
WLWT 5
'I hurt for the daughter': Mother of fatal hit-and-run victim says impact yet to hit most vulnerable victim
COVINGTON, Ky. — The mother of a woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bike from Newport to Covington said the full impact of the death won’t be realized for years. “My loss is great, and everybody’s is, but the daughter’s is going...
Docs: Man strangled 3-year-old, fractured 18-month-old's spine
A Clermont County man is facing two charges of felonious assault and two charges of endangering children after he allegedly abused his live-in girlfriend's two young children.
Fox 19
Woman accused of knowingly giving dogs methamphetamines: Court records
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The case of a 44-year-old woman who allegedly gave her pet dogs methamphetamines will go before a Hamilton County grand jury on Sept. 7. Sheila Nebolsky, 44, is facing animal cruelty charges, according to Hamilton County court documents. The game warden investigating the case, Troy...
Cincinnati: A Man Was Hit By Street Car In Over The Rhine
WLWT 5
Cincinnati-area residents out millions as mail theft surges; local checks being sold online
CINCINNATI — New data and personal accounts are shedding light on how prevalent mail theft is becoming across greater Cincinnati and beyond and where it is ending up once stolen. Innocent people attempting to mail checks, often to pay bills, are being victimized and losing thousands of dollars. WLWT...
Coroner IDs body found in Dayton garage; Family says he was missing since July
DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Clinton Pierce, 44, of Dayton, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office Monday morning. Police were called to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
Man in serious condition after West End hit-and-run
Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night a man was crossing West Liberty Street and Central Parkway when an SUV hit him, investigators said.
WLWT 5
19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
