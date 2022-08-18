CDC awards over $2.1 million to SNHD to expand HIV prevention and treatment efforts

LAS VEGA (KLAS)– The Southern Nevada Health District was awarded over $2.1 million in grant funding from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to help the community’s HIV prevention and treatment efforts.

On Wednesday, U.S Rep. Susie Lee announced that the CDC awarded the SNHD $2,144,080 in grant funding from the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S (EHE) initiative.

The EHE program’s objective is to invest in communities that are the most affected by HIV by helping local HIV programs receive, rebuild, and expand after the effects of COVID-19.

“It’s critical that, especially as we recover from the pandemic, we have the funding we need to tackle the health crises that COVID-19 exacerbated,” said Rep. Lee. “I’m proud to announce this grant funding and will continue to work to combat the HIV epidemic across Nevada and nationwide.”

According to the CDC’s website, the EHE’s role in helping end the HIV epidemic in the U.S is by scaling up four science-based strategies: diagnose, treat, prevent, and respond.

The CDC is continuing to invest these strategies in the communities that are the most affected by HIV for maximum impact.

These investments are part of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services initiative to work towards an end to the HIV epidemic in the U.S by 2030.

According to the CDC’s website in 2021, 403 people were diagnosed with HIV which was an increase from 2020 with 343 diagnoses. The goal is to cut that number down to an estimated 111 people diagnosed in 2025 and ultimately to have 44 diagnoses in 2030.

“This grant award provides the Southern Nevada Health District with the ability to continue to work towards ending HIV in our community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “Being able to expand access to linkage to care services, and testing, as well as PReP and PEP to our clients, is how we can make inroads into Southern Nevada communities that are impacted by HIV.”

